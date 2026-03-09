Breaking the Centralized Black Box: Zoomex and UR Launch the World's First Multi-Currency Virtual Card with a Focus on "Transparent Ecosystem"

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where the cryptocurrency industry has been thoroughly tested and user demand for "transparency" has reached its peak, the world-leading digital asset exchange platform, Zoomex, announces the official launch of its long-awaited flagship financial product – Zoomex Card (Virtual Mastercard).

The launch of Zoomex Card is not merely a business expansion, but another important milestone in Zoomex's commitment to its core values of "fairness, justice, and transparency." By seamlessly integrating digital assets into the global payment network, Zoomex is redefining the practical everyday value of cryptocurrency.

Transparency at the Core: Rebuilding the Trust Contract in Digital Finance

"There are no shortages of cryptocurrency debit cards on the market, but there is a lack of a 'clean' and 'fair' card," said Zoomex's Brand Director. "Zoomex's brand DNA has always been rooted in a reverence for transparency. We know that what users are most concerned about is not the fees, but the hidden 'black box' rules."

Backed by UR's licensed financial infrastructure, Zoomex Card extends the platform's longstanding commitment to fairness into the payment sector:

As a key partner in this product launch, UR's Chief Product Officer, Ng Yingzhong, highly praised the deep collaboration:

"UR is dedicated to building a secure and scalable financial bridge for users within a strict regulatory framework. Our partnership with Zoomex is not just a technical integration but a shared practice of the 'transparent finance' philosophy. Through Zoomex Card, we're not only bringing digital assets into everyday consumer scenarios, but also ensuring that every transaction is compliant, transparent, and protected by bank-grade security, thanks to UR's complete regulatory framework. We are excited to collaborate with a platform like Zoomex that shares our values of fairness, to co-define the standard for the next generation of crypto payments."

Connecting All Scenarios: Bringing Free Assets Back to Real Life

Zoomex Card offers an ultra-efficient experience with "instant activation and instant funding." The card not only provides a dedicated IBAN account but also natively supports multi-currency settlements in USD, EUR, CHF, SGD, HKD, JPY, and more.

With full compatibility for Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, users can make seamless payments with their transparent and fair digital assets, whether they're in a café in London or a convenience store in Tokyo. This not only eliminates the final barrier between the crypto world and the physical world but also grants digital assets the same liquidity and usability as fiat currencies.

Launch Celebration: More Than Just Trust, But Also Real Benefits

To celebrate the launch of the product and lower the "trust experiment cost" for users, Zoomex has introduced a series of highly sincere promotional activities:

Zoomex Card: The Passport to Fairness, Justice, and Transparency

"At Zoomex, we do not play with information asymmetry. Whether it's our derivatives trading or the new Zoomex Card, our sole goal is to provide a fair playing field and payment arena," said Zoomex CEO. With the global launch of Zoomex Card, Zoomex is defining a new financial aesthetic: assets not only need to appreciate and be spendable but must also be clearly visible.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a premier global cryptocurrency trading platform serving over 3 million users across 35+ regions. The platform is built on the core values of being "Simple, User-Friendly, and Fast."

The platform prioritizes security and trust, having successfully passed comprehensive security audits by Hacken. Zoomex holds multiple regulatory licenses, including U.S. and Canada MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC.

As an official partner of the TGR Haas F1 Team and featuring world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez as its global ambassador, Zoomex mirrors the racetrack's precision and Martínez's consistency in its trading environment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927967/en.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-the-centralized-black-box-zoomex-and-ur-launch-the-worlds-first-multi-currency-virtual-card-with-a-focus-on-transparent-ecosystem-302707915.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.