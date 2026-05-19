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Bridging Global Markets: Cathay Cargo Redefines Cold Chain Excellence via Hong Kong’s Strategic Nexus

Bridging Global Markets: Cathay Cargo Redefines Cold Chain Excellence via Hong Kong’s Strategic Nexus
19 maggio 2026 | 09.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2026 - In the rapidly evolving logistics landscape of 2026, precision and speed define the ultimate prerequisites for high-value essentials. Leveraging Hong Kong's unparalleled "geographical superpower", the ability to reach half the world's population within a five-hour flight, Cathay Cargo is reinforcing the aviation gateway for the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the global market through its specialized Cold Chain Logistics by integrating Cathay Fresh and Cathay Pharma solutions.

CTA

Cathay Fresh: Seamless Intermodal Connectivity

The Airport Authority Hong Kong's Air-Land Fresh Lane (ALFL) initiative has enabled Cathay Cargo to create a seamless intermodal cold chain link for premium perishables, such as live seafood and seasonal fruits, into the Greater Bay Area. Under a single air waybill, these shipments travel seamlessly from overseas via HKIA directly to the GBA within a unified cold chain ecosystem.

The ALFL's strategic brilliance lies in its simplified import process: by utilizing a specialized transshipment certificate, shipments bypass complex re-registration on the Chinese Mainland and access refrigerated Customs facilities in Zhuhai directly. This ecosystem ensures end-to-end integrity: products are protected by "Cool Dollies" on the tarmac before being transferred to GPS-tracked, temperature-controlled trucks. This streamlined process significantly accelerates delivery, ensuring nutrient density and food security for consumers.

Cathay Pharma: Technical Excellence in Life Sciences

As pharmaceutical products demand absolute thermal stability, Cathay Pharma offers a technical vanguard and sets the industry benchmark for life sciences. Operating the largest dedicated Pharma Handling Centre at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), Cathay Pharma supports four distinct temperature ranges (FRO, COL, CRT, ERT) and offers Asia's most extensive selection of cool containers through six strategic partners.

The key to this reliability is Ultra Track , a near-real-time data-logging system that empowers shippers with full visibility into cargo status and enables proactive interventions. With over 70 qualified pharma handling stations globally, Cathay Pharma ensures that life-saving vaccines and biologics maintain their efficacy throughout the journey.

An Integrated Total Cold Chain Vision

Cathay Cargo offers a Total Cold Chain Solution tailored to distinct temperature-sensitive sectors. By applying IATA CEIV Fresh-assured protocols to perishables and utilizing world-class pharmaceutical facilities that meet IATA CEIV Pharma requirements for life sciences. Cathay Cargo ensures that every temperature-sensitive shipment, whether premium seafood or critical medicine, meets the highest global standards for safety and integrity.

Contatti:
Immediapress
comunicati@immediapress.it

Media Contact:
Yola Tung
press@cathaypacific.com

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logistica catena del freddo Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Cathay Cargo Cold Chain Logistics
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