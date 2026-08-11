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Cambrex Milan Celebrates 80th Anniversary with Construction of New $30 Million R&D Facility

11 agosto 2026 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the start of construction on a new research and development (R&D) facility at its Milan, Italy site. This $30 million investment will add advanced analytical development and process R&D capabilities, alongside upgrades to multiple production plants, reinforcing Cambrex's commitment to supporting the pharmaceutical industry's most complex small molecule development.

The Milan R&D expansion is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027. To accommodate future growth and rising demand for CDMO services, Cambrex has also acquired additional land adjacent to the site, ensuring the capacity to expand and innovate for years to come.

The Cambrex Profarmico Milano site, which marks its 80th anniversary this year, has a distinguished legacy of supporting pharmaceutical development and manufacturing for its global client base. The Milan team recently gathered to celebrate this milestone, reflecting on eight decades of scientific achievement and dedication to advancing human health.

Claudio Russolo, Chief Operating Officer at Cambrex, commented: "Breaking ground on this new facility is a testament to the enduring legacy and expertise of our Milan team. For 80 years, this site has been a cornerstone of pharmaceutical manufacturing in Europe. With this expansion, we are investing not only in new technologies and capabilities, but in the future of our people and our partners."

The investment builds on Cambrex's legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing excellence while positioning the company for its next chapter of growth. By expanding R&D capabilities in Milan, Cambrex is strengthening its ability to address the increasing complexity of today's small molecule therapies.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical services.

With over 45 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, peptide synthesis, solid-state science, biocatalysis, material characterization, complex synthetics, and highly potent APIs.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-milan-celebrates-80th-anniversary-with-construction-of-new-30-million-rd-facility-302847160.html

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