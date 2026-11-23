The veteran credit investor brings nearly 30 years of experience across Fixed Income, and structured credit to the Paris-based independent asset manager

PARIS, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartesia, the independent Paris-based asset manager specializing in structured credit and European CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligations), today announced the appointment of Renaud Champion as Senior Portfolio Manager.

Renaud Champion has spent close to three decades investing across the full credit spectrum, from investment grade and high yield bonds to CLOs, regulatory capital trades, financials and credit derivatives.

Most recently, from 2022 to 2026, he was Head of Fixed Income Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at Conservateur Gestion Valor, where he oversaw around €1.2 billion across high yield dated funds, an investment grade fund, balanced funds and a long/short fixed income absolute return strategy.

From 2013 to 2021, he was Head of Credit Strategies, Portfolio Manager and Partner at LFIS (La Française Investment Solutions). There he built a team of senior credit portfolio managers and analysts and launched two multi-strategy credit funds, which together reached around € 500 million in assets. His credit fund won a EuroHedge award in 2014 and was shortlisted again in 2017.

Earlier in his career, he spent five years at AXA Investment Managers' Structured Finance division. He was first a Senior Portfolio Manager in CDO and regulatory capital investments, then Co-Head of the non-traditional corporate credit team (CLOs, leveraged loans and private debt), leading a team of 19 professionals. Before that, he headed the corporate credit team at AGF Asset Management / Allianz Global Investors France (2002–2007).

Renaud Champion is a graduate of HEC Paris and ENSAE.

About Cartesia

Founded in 2009, Cartesia is an independent asset management company based in Paris, and authorised by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). Cartesia provides advisory and management services in securitized credit asset classes to institutional investors, investment funds and managers, private banks and family offices. Cartesia manages Investment Funds and managed accounts covering the entire spectrum of CLO credit ratings, from AAA to Equity/Subordinated tranches.

Media contact

Cartesia Investors@cartesiafinance.com

www.cartesiafinance.com

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