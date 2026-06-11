Cecabank Launches Cryptocurrency Asset Custody Service with Its First Client in Collaboration with Bit2Me

MADRID, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecabank is launching its cryptocurrency asset custody service for financial institutions, accompanying Renta 4 Banco in the development of its service offering for trading within the crypto sphere. Cecabank, the leading bank in Securities Services in the Iberian market and a benchmark in treasury and payment services, thus transfers its extensive experience, operational and technological capabilities, and its highest traditional business standards to digital assets.

The service is structured within an ecosystem where Cecabank provides the technological infrastructure and assumes institutional custody of cryptocurrency assets, extending its traditional model of custody and post-trading services to the digital asset arena. For the execution of buy and sell operations, the entity relies on Bit2Me, a partner specialized in digital asset exchange, a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) compliant with Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (MiCA), with whom it has maintained a strategic alliance since May 2024.

This milestone represents the realization of a project developed over recent months, following Cecabank's acquisition of the license to provide crypto-asset services, which encompasses custody, reception and transmission of orders (RTO), and transfers. The deployment into production confirms Cecabank's capability to operate within a fully regulated environment, in line with the new European MiCA framework.

The solution developed jointly with Bit2Me combines Cecabank's expertise in securities services and regulatory compliance with Bit2Me's technological capacity, which provides the execution platform, liquidity, and market access, enabling financial institutions to access crypto-asset services quickly, securely, and efficiently.

The model reduces operational and technological complexity, relying on an infrastructure that is already operational and validated, and under standards equivalent to those of the traditional securities business. In particular, it integrates cryptocurrency trading operations, real-time access to market data, and advanced execution capabilities, together with a secure custody infrastructure. Furthermore, the platform has been developed under an approach fully aligned with regulatory requirements, incorporating high standards of cybersecurity and compliance.

Cecabank's value proposition includes an end-to-end service covering the entire value chain, allowing entities to offer their end clients the trading of an initial universe of crypto-assets that includes the main stablecoins adapted to the European regulatory framework.

From a strategic standpoint, this initiative strengthens Cecabank's positioning as a reference provider for the financial sector in the field of digital assets, acting as a bridge between traditional banking and the crypto ecosystem. The consolidation of the regulatory framework and growing institutional interest are driving the progressive integration of these assets into financial service offerings.

In addition to the MiCA license granted by the CNMV in July 2025, making Cecabank the first B2B custodian with this authorization, the bank is the only financial institution in Spain registered with the Bank of Spain as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) since November/December 2024. Cecabank has also initiated the European passporting process to extend these services to the markets of Ireland, Portugal, and Luxembourg.

In the words of Aurora Cuadros, Corporate Director of Securities Services at Cecabank: "As a benchmark provider of custody services in the traditional space, at Cecabank we are taking a natural step by transferring our experience and our standards to the world of digital assets. With the model we have developed, based on an ecosystem with top-tier providers on a global scale, we are accompanying our clients —such as Renta 4 Banco— in this process, offering them an end-to-end solution so they can make cryptocurrency trading services available to their end clients with the maximum guarantees," to which she added: "Furthermore, we make it easier for institutions to incorporate these services without assuming operational and technological complexity, within a fully regulated environment that reinforces security and trust to advance in the crypto-asset field."

For Gabriel Ayala, Director of Banking Solutions at Bit2Me, "activating the service with Cecabank and Renta 4 Banco is another step in consolidating the model we have been building: institutional-grade crypto infrastructure, integrated into traditional banking workflows and under the MiCA framework. For Bit2Me, alliances like this confirm that Spain is leading the real integration of digital assets into the European financial sector."

About CecabankCecabank is the leading bank in Securities Services in the Iberian market, with branches in Lisbon and Luxembourg, and a leading B2B provider in treasury and payment services.

About Bit2MeBit2Me is the leading crypto-asset company in Spain, registered with the CNMV as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP). The company has been building crypto infrastructure for over 10 years and holds various certifications in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, including: ISO 27001 for Information Security Management; ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management; ISO 37001 for Anti-Bribery and Corporate Ethics; ISO 37301 for Compliance Management Systems; UNE 19601 for Criminal Compliance Management Systems; and the CSA STAR Level 1 certification.

Bit2Me has been recognized as one of the most trustworthy exchanges and awarded "Best Cryptocurrency Exchange" in Italy and Portugal, according to Rankia.

Bit2Me is also committed to crypto education and adoption through Bit2Me Academy, the largest Spanish-language educational platform on crypto, offering over 450 free articles and certified courses.

DisclaimerImportant Information Regarding Crypto-Assets. This marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority of the European Union. Bit2Me acts as an authorized crypto-asset service provider. It is important to note that crypto-assets are not covered by deposit guarantee schemes or investor compensation schemes established in the EU. Exchange rates are highly volatile and there is a risk of total loss of the investment. You can find more information about the risks at bit2me.com/legal/riesgos

Website: www.bit2me.com

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