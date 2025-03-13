circle x black
CESI INAUGURATES NEW SOLAR CELL PRODUCTION LINE AND LAUNCHES CESI SPACE DIVISION

13 marzo 2025 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CESI strengthens its leadership in the space energy sector with the inauguration of a new production line at its laboratories in Milan. At the same time, the Group has launched CESI Space, a new business unit entirely dedicated to the space sector.

The event was attended by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, the President of the Italian Space Agency (ASI), Teodoro Valente, CESI's CEO, Nicola Melchiotti, and the Managing Director of Leonardo's Space Division, Massimo Claudio Comparini.

With an investment of 20 million euros—more than one-third of which comes from the Public-Private Partnership model under the Space Factory 4.0 program of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan —and a team of over 60 highly specialized technicians, including 30 newly hired professionals, the new production line increases production capacity by 200%. This is made possible by the introduction of five new evaporators and a new MOCVD reactor for the controlled growth of advanced semiconductors.

With over 200,000 solar cells already produced for more than 100 satellites, CESI is among the world's leading manufacturers of solar cells for civil space applications and the only one with entirely European, specifically Italian, ownership. CESI Space's patented triple-junction solar cells achieve efficiency exceeding 30%, even in extreme environments.

"At CESI, we have always been at the forefront of innovation in the electrical sector, testing new technologies and developing new expertise. Today, this frontier extends into space, and we are there as key players, producing solar cells of the highest quality and efficiency," said Nicola Melchiotti, CEO of CESI.

CESI's journey in space technology dates back over 30 years of research and development, with significant investments both independently and in collaboration with institutions such as the Italian Space Agency the European Space Agency. Over the years, the Group has contributed to missions to Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter, reaffirming its ability to drive technological innovation.

With the launch of the new CESI Space Division, CESI strengthens its commitment to the space sector by developing cutting-edge solutions. This strategic step comes at a time of significant expansion in the Space Economy, fueled by unprecedented investments and innovations.

Contact: Davide Cospitodavide.cospito@cesi.it +39 3371031347

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640612/CESI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cesi-inaugurates-new-solar-cell-production-line-and-launches-cesi-space-division-302400426.html

