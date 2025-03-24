ChangAn Automobile Advances Smart and Sustainable Mobility in Europe with Dubhe Plan 2.0 and Intelligent Driving Technologies

MUNICH, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, announced the launch of its new energy and intelligent technologies at its brand launch event in Germany on March 21. As part of its Dubhe Plan 2.0, ChangAn has made significant breakthroughs in intelligent driving, intelligent networking, and intelligent interaction, accelerating the development of smart mobility solutions. These advancements are designed to meet the growing demand for green travel in Europe, offering efficient, low-carbon, and intelligent solutions for a sustainable future in mobility.

Since the launch of Dubhe Plan 1.0 in 2018, ChangAn has been at the forefront of intelligent vehicle development, driven by the vision of pioneering the new era of smart mobility. Under Dubhe Plan 1.0, the Company achieved key milestones such as achieving 100% vehicle connectivity across new models from 2020, integrating driver assistance systems in all new products, and becoming an industry pioneer in L3 autonomous driving technology, with certification already obtained in China. Additionally, it introduced voice-controlled in-car functions, with the XiaoAn smart voice assistant now serving 4.68 million users.

Now, under the Dubhe Plan 2.0, ChangAn is driving breakthroughs in intelligent driving, intelligent networking, and intelligent interaction, shaping the future of smart mobility. The Company aims to deliver "caring, intuitive AI-powered smart vehicles that truly understand you" — not just a vision, but a roadmap for the future. Our goal is to popularise and democratise intelligent vehicles for the new era, following a dual strategy of independent innovation and collaborative development. To realise this goal, ChangAn is implementing four major intelligent upgrades, providing efficient, low-carbon, and intelligent mobility solutions to meet Europe's growing demand for green travel.

From 2025 onwards, ChangAn will cease the development of non-intelligent new products, reaffirming its commitment to smart transformation. At the same time, the Company is ramping up investment in technology research and development to advance next-generation batteries. Developed and tested in China, the Company's latest all-solid-state battery boasts an energy density of up to 400 Wh/kg, offering a range of more than 1,500 kilometres on a full charge. Through AI-driven remote diagnostics, safety is improved by 70% based on data from tests carried out in China, aiming to eliminate the risks associated with liquid batteries. A functional prototype of the solid-state battery will be unveiled by year's end, with plans for installation and verification in 2026 and mass production scheduled for 2027. Additionally, ChangAn has developed a leading central ring network architecture software-defined access (SDA), now in mass production and launched with the CHANG-AN E07.

ChangAn, backed by a global R&D team of 13,000 experts from over 30 countries, is at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technologies into its vehicles, bringing intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions to global markets. At the event, ChangAn's DEEPAL S07 made its European debut, showcasing advanced features designed to enhance comfort, safety, and convenience. It boasts a 15.6-inch adjustable touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and an augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD). Safety is further enhanced with a 360-degree camera, driving recorder, and transparent chassis view, while intelligent gesture recognition and customisable scene modes ensure a seamless user experience.

With ChangAn's entry into Europe in full throttle with its intelligent technologies, the Company is committed to promoting low-carbon sustainable travel, leading future travel modes with technological innovation, and providing European users with efficient and intelligent green travel solutions.

