CHANGAN Enters a New Phase of European Growth at Mondial de l'Auto 2026

CHANGAN NEVO debut, broader powertrain offerings and deeper local operations underline CHANGAN's long-term commitment to Europe

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Automobile outlined the next phase of its European strategy at Mondial de l'Auto 2026. Following the introduction of the CHANGAN DEEPAL line in Europe last year, Changan unveiled the all-new CHANGAN NEVO line and announced plans to broaden its powertrain range and further expand its local R&D, engineering and customer service capabilities. Together, these developments mark a new stage in Changan's long-term commitment to Europe, bringing a wider choice of products and stronger local support to meet customers' changing mobility needs.

The CHANGAN NEVO line is built around three core values: Refined Design, Shared Comfort and Enjoyable Technology. Refined Design combines sophisticated aesthetics with a natural, welcoming sense of comfort, balancing visual refinement with everyday practicality. Shared Comfort places every occupant at the centre of the journey, with thoughtfully designed space, flexible layouts and equal comfort across the cabin. Enjoyable Technology integrates an intelligent cockpit, connected digital experiences and real-time driving assistance to create an experience that is smarter, safer, and stress-free. To date, CHANGAN NEVO has served more than one million families globally, turning intelligent and comfortable mobility into part of everyday life for a growing community of users worldwide.

The CHANGAN NEVO Q05 made its European debut at Mondial de l'Auto 2026. The NEVO Q05 combines a spacious interior, driver assistance technologies and everyday usability for urban and suburban lifestyles. Looking ahead, the CHANGAN NEVO product line will expand with models including the all-new CHANGAN NEVO Q06, further broadening the choice for families. CHANGAN NEVO Q06 brings together expressive design, comfort, intelligent technology and confident handling to make a premium family mobility experience accessible to a wider audience.

The expansion of Changan's European product portfolio is part of a broader strategy that combines new model introductions with the continued development of local design, engineering and customer support capabilities. CHANGAN established its European Design Centre in Turin, Italy, in 2001 and subsequently expanded its regional research and engineering capabilities, including an R&D centre in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Over more than two decades, the company has continued to strengthen its European presence across design, engineering and customer services.

Guided by its "In Europe, For Europe" strategy, Changan is developing a localised ecosystem spanning research and development, service, talent and future manufacturing opportunities. The company is also strengthening after-sales provision through spare parts centres in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, alongside technical support, customer service and engineering training.

In Europe, CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 and S07 are already on sale in BEV versions, and the left-hand-drive S05 PHEV has now joined them. The S07 PHEV will be introduced across major European markets later this year. The NEVO Q05 is expected to launch in Spain and Italy by the first quarter of 2027. The CHANGAN brand and its DEEPAL and NEVO lines, together with AVATR, form Changan Automobile's European brand and product portfolio.

"Europe has always been the benchmark. We come here to learn from our partners and to grow together," said Zhao Fei, General Manager of Changan Group and President of Changan Automobile. "Changan is here to stay. Like plane trees along the Seine, we are putting down deep roots in Europe and growing with you. Together with our partners, we will move the global auto industry forward and bring better products and services to customers worldwide."

The European debut of CHANGAN NEVO in Paris further broadens Changan Automobile's product portfolio in the region. In line with its "In Europe, For Europe" strategy, Changan will continue to expand its product offering and strengthen local capabilities, bringing greater choice and dependable support to European customers while contributing to a smarter and more sustainable future of mobility.

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