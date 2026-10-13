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Guerra Russia-Ucraina, la Bulgaria: "Due navi colpite da droni nel Mar Nero, una è affondata. Inaccettabile"

Lo ha annunciato il primo ministro Roumen Radev, dichiarando di voler convocare l'ambasciatrice russa. Informata la Nato

Il primo ministro bulgaro Roumen Radev - (Faceboo: Roumen Radev)
Il primo ministro bulgaro Roumen Radev - (Faceboo: Roumen Radev)
13 ottobre 2026 | 08.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Due navi sono state colpite questa notte vicino alle coste bulgare. Lo ha reso noto il Primo Ministro Roumen Radev, dichiarando di voler convocare l'ambasciatrice russa dopo attacchi definiti "inaccettabili" di cui ha informato la Nato. Un primo segnale "è stato ricevuto all'01,30 (ora locale) riguardo a una nave in difficoltà".

Secondo l'equipaggio, che è stato interamente salvato, l'imbarcazione battente bandiera maltese e appartenente all'Ucraina è stata "colpita da tre droni aerei", ha scritto Radev su Facebook. In totale, si tratta di "sette cittadini ucraini e otto azeri, che sono stati trasportati in sicurezza al porto di Varna. Cinque di loro stanno ricevendo assistenza medica". Poi "un'altra nave è stata colpita" e "è affondata", ha aggiunto, precisando "che un membro dell'equipaggio" è stato "salvato".

"I nostri Rappresentanti permanenti presso la Nato e l'Ue sono stati informati. La Bulgaria continua a cercare sostegno ﻿per un'indagine sugli attacchi, al fine di determinare il paese di provenienza dei droni. Stiamo inoltre richiedendo assistenza per rafforzare la sorveglianza degli spazi aerei e marittimi e per potenziare le nostre capacità di risposta. Non disponiamo di prove chiare e conclusive per attribuire la responsabilità a una delle due parti. Tuttavia, come ho già affermato, la logica suggerisce che l'esito vada a vantaggio della Federazione Russa. Pertanto, convocherò l'ambasciatore russo per un incontro nella giornata di oggi", ha spiegato Radev.

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attacchi droni navi colpite Bulgaria guerra russia ucraina guerra in ucraina
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