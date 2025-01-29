circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

China Moutai Unveils Cinematic Tribute to Chinese New Year and Cultural Heritage

29 gennaio 2025 | 13.26
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUIZHOU, China, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a report from Discover Guizhou: As the Chinese New Year approaches, China Moutai has released a celebratory film to rejoice in the Chinese New Year with friends around the globe. This film embodies the traditional Chinese understanding of the four seasons—spring, summer, autumn, and winter—and incorporates the philosophy of following the natural order and continuously striving for excellence.

Let us together, through this magnificent film, experience the allure of the Chinese New Year!

China Moutai wish you a happy Chinese New Year!

Here are the key highlights from the film:

Spring brings new lives.

Lives thrive in summer.

Autumn gives prolific harvest.

And in winter we rejuvenate.

We feel the pulse of the grand earth,

We pursue excellence in ourselves.

Only through the vicissitudes of time,

Will we attain lasting achievements.

In the year to come, let's start a new journey together!

China Moutai wish you a happy Chinese New Year!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608670/60s.mp4

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-moutai-unveils-cinematic-tribute-to-chinese-new-year-and-cultural-heritage-302363230.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Cassiopea arrivata in Albania con 49 a bordo
News to go
Giornata della Memoria, numerose le iniziative organizzate
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2025, cos'è e i requisiti per richiederlo
News to go
Pensione febbraio 2025, quale sarà l'aumento
News to go
Iscrizione scuola 2025-2026, domande fino al 10 febbraio
News to go
Autonomia, Consulta boccia referendum. Sì a quesiti su lavoro ed extracomunitari
News to go
Von der Leyen a Davos: "Europa deve cambiare marcia"
News to go
I figli di Berlusconi non vendono più Villa Grande a Roma
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Minacce di Trump? Nulla di nuovo"
News to go
Bonus asilo nido 2025, requisiti e come fare domanda
News to go
Traffico di cocaina dalla Colombia all'Italia: 10 arresti
News to go
Dazi, Pechino a Trump: "Difenderemo gli interessi nazionali"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza