CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES MEWS CLOUD TECHNOLOGY AS NEWEST PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM OPTION FOR INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISEES

Choice Hotels continues to lead the way with a bold digital transformation strategy designed toenhance guest experiences, empower franchisees and streamline operations

AMSTERDAM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International is introducing Mews as a property management system (PMS) option for international franchisees. The platform is designed to connect with Choice Hotels' proprietary tools and systems using Mews' PMS for enterprise-scale hospitality brands and offers robust integrations, intuitive workflows, and cloud-native architecture. It will enhance connectivity, streamline operations and drive guest loyalty across Choice Hotels' growing portfolio using Mews' next-generation PMS.

Mews will be integrating with choiceEDGE, Choice Hotels' proprietary, cloud-based, customer reservation system to provide real-time rate updates and availability across all booking channels, while enabling frictionless guest interactions. Choice Hotels' franchisees can expect to see:

Commenting on the agreement, Brian Kirkland, Chief Information Officer for Choice Hotels said: "As hospitality evolves, expanding our international connectivity and platform options are essential to franchisees. This agreement with Mews will provide another cloud-based platform option to serve Choice hotel owners outside of the U.S. with a tool that can meet their region-specific needs."

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews added: "We're excited to help Choice Hotels set a new benchmark in modern, connected hospitality and this agreement marks another significant milestone for Mews as it continues to expand its footprint in the enterprise hospitality space."

"Mews was built to empower enterprise hotel groups with a flexible, scalable, and open ecosystem. Together, we're redefining the future of hotel franchising with innovation, efficiency and exceptional guest experiences."

Choice Hotels has built and introduced industry-first owner-facing technologies, including:

About Choice HotelsChoice Hotels EMEA™ is represented under the Ascend Hotel Collection™, Clarion™, Quality™, Comfort™ and Sleep Inn® brands, in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, the Nordics, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories, the diverse Choice® portfolio of hotel brands provides business and leisure travellers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper midscale, to midscale, extended stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalised perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering 12,500 Customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024, 2025) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025) by Hotel Tech Report. Mews has raised $410 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Tiger Global Management to transform hospitality.

