Circana Enhances Unify+ with AI-Powered Analysis Builder for Faster, More Intuitive Reporting

Redesigned authoring experience in the Unify+ solution generates presentation-ready charts and written insight summaries, with export to PowerPoint, Excel and PDF

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circana, LLC, a leader in turning consumer data into growth, today announced Analysis Builder, a new AI-powered enhancement to the Unify+™ solution. Analysis Builder gives Unify+ users a faster and more intuitive way to create, customize and share market analyses, removing much of the manual work between a data pull and a finished report.

"AI is transforming how businesses turn data into action, and Circana is focused on making that transformation practical, scalable, and valuable for our clients," said Stuart Aitken, president and chief executive officer for Circana. "With Analysis Builder, we're making it easier for users to uncover insights faster, make more confident decisions, and unlock growth in an increasingly complex marketplace."

Analysis Builder in Unify+ puts the power of AI directly into the hands of every client. It streamlines how users create, customize, and share analyses, helping to reduce time spent building reports and increasing time spent acting on what the data reveals.

New AI-Powered Capabilities

The enhancement introduces AI-powered capabilities designed to accelerate analysis and decision-making:

"Analysis Builder reflects our continued focus on making insights easier to access, understand, and act on," said Robert Bird, executive vice president and general manager of Liquid AI for Circana. "By combining a more intuitive Unify+ experience with advanced AI capabilities, we are helping clients spend less time building reports and more time applying insights to the decisions that drive growth."

Analysis Builder will be available globally to clients in early Q4 2026.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

Circana Media Contact

Shelley HughesEmail: shelley.hughes@circana.com312-731-1782

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