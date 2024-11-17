Cerca nel sito
 
Classic Ajax logo returns permanently

17 novembre 2024 | 11.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The classic Ajax logo will officially return as the club's emblem starting from season 2025/2026. As a result, the classic logo will also make a comeback on the match shirts after 34 years.

CEO Menno Geelen explains the return of the classic logo: "Ajax will celebrate its 125th anniversary on March 18. The celebrations will include the announcement of the return of the classic logo. We know that the majority of our fans have cherished this wish for years, and we felt that our 125th anniversary was the perfect moment to give back the classic logo to our fans and ourselves. Furthermore, history has shown that we are at our best when we remain true to the Ajax DNA. That's why we are doing everything within the club to uphold that DNA, from our football philosophy to our core values. Bringing back the classic logo symbolizes this commitment and serves as both a tribute to our rich history and an inspiration for the future—a future that relies on everything we hold dear about our club."

Ernst Boekhorst, Chairman of the Board of Directors, adds: "The 125th anniversary feels like a very fitting moment to give the logo back to the club, the fans, and ourselves. We are delighted to make such a contribution."

The return of the classic logo will be celebrated today in a sold-out Johan Cruijff ArenA, where the Ajax Legends will face the Real Madrid Legends. The kick-off is at 3:30 pm. The classic logo will officially be visible starting in season 2025/2026. From that moment, the logo will be gradually implemented across all of the club's expressions.

Note for Editors

AFC Ajax has a press kit available for media relations. You can access it via this link. The visual materials available there are free of charge and royalty-free. The press kit will be updated throughout the day.

Photo of the classic logo reveal outside of the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Bringing back the classic logo symbolizes this commitment to the Ajax DNA and serves as both a tribute to our rich history and an inspiration for the future. The return of the classic logo will be celebrated today in a sold-out Johan Cruijff ArenA, where the Ajax Legends will face the Real Madrid Legends (kick-off is at 3:30 pm). It marks the start of the celebrations of Ajax' 125th anniversary on March 18. The classic logo will officially be visible starting in season 2025/2026. From that moment, the logo will be gradually implemented across all of the club's expressions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559889/AFC_Ajax.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/classic-ajax-logo-returns-permanently-302307739.html

