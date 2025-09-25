Clou Unveils the Latest Energy Storage Innovations at Solar & Storage Live UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clou, a BNEF Tier 1 energy storage system provider, unveiled its next-generation Aqua-C3.0 Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system for the first time in Europe at Solar & Storage Live UK 2025 in Birmingham. The company also presented multiple innovations of integrated energy storage systems for large-scale utility and commercial & industrial applications.

The UK energy storage market demonstrates robust growth, benefiting from clear policy, well-established electricity market mechanisms, and diversified revenue streams. While large-scale utility projects keep expanding, the demand for commercial and industrial energy storage is also growing rapidly. In response to rapidly growing local market demand, Clou debuted in Europe with its Aqua-C3.0 Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system. The system features a 600Ah+ ultra-large capacity cell and a single-cabinet capacity of 6.88MWh. It achieves a significant leap in system efficiency, safety, and O&M convenience, reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 10.63%.

As a comprehensively upgraded version of its well-known predecessor– the Aqua-C2.5, the Aqua-C3.0 Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system features a number of breakthroughs based on multiple innovations.

Utilizing direct cooling technology to bring refrigerant straight to cells, alongside the proprietary Smart Scales balancing technology and SiC String PCS, the system delivers an RTE of 92.3% and boosts total lifetime energy output by 4%.

For enhanced safety, the CTR architecture separates thermal/electrical pathways and enables directional venting. Developed with the Corporate Research Center of the Midea Group, the 2.0 ThermoFlux active ventilation explosion-proof system creates a comprehensive safety solution featuring early warning, fire extinguishing, explosion proofing, and ventilation. This achieves both operational safety and business efficiency.

In terms of O&M, a standard 20-foot container is applied for greater transport convenience. The CTR architecture is characterized by fewer components and interfaces, and the self-powered auxiliary system simplifies in-station wiring, while the proprietary smart scale technology enables remote operations and maintenance. This comprehensive approach reduces manual maintenance frequency, improves deployment efficiency, ensures stable long-term operation, and optimizes overall O&M costs.

In addition to new product release, Clou also displayed its advanced product matrix, including the Aqua-C2.5 liquid-cooled energy storage system, Aqua-E233 C&I energy storage system and Clou EMS, covering various application scenarios from the grid side to the C&I side. With nearly 30 years of profound experience in electricity, Clou offers highly compatible system solutions to customers, and is deeply involved in the development of the UK energy storage market.

Since embarking on global expansion in 2018, Clou has established a significant presence in American markets. The company has successfully executed multiple large-scale projects, including the first large-scale lithium-ion energy storage project in Indiana (110.2 MWh), the largest energy storage power station in Mississippi (765 MWh), the project with the highest compliance level in California (270 MWh), and the largest integrated photovoltaic and energy storage project in South America (485 MWh).

The experience in the Americas will also help the company participate more deeply in Europe's energy transition. This will be achieved by integrating products and solutions into local electricity markets and energy ecosystems, supported by synergistic local teams, technologies, and service provider networks to ensure rapid O&M response.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781929/CLOU_s_Booth_Solar___Storage_Live_UK_2025.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781930/CLOU_s_Exclusive_Showcase_Solar___Storage_Live_UK_2025.jpg

