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Colossal Energy Fields Corp. Announces Warren Irwin as Special Advisor and Significant Investor, Strengthening Financial Strategy, Capital Markets Insight and Energy Project Funding Capabilities

Colossal Energy Fields Corp. Announces Warren Irwin as Special Advisor and Significant Investor, Strengthening Financial Strategy, Capital Markets Insight and Energy Project Funding Capabilities
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11 settembre 2026 | 09.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CALGARY, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2026 – Colossal Energy Fields Corp. (“Colossal Energy”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Warren Irwin as Special Advisor. With 40 years of financial markets, investment management, corporate finance and capital allocation experience, Mr. Irwin will provide strategic counsel to the Company’s management team and Board of Directors as it evaluates growth opportunities, financing alternatives and disciplined investment in projects related to oil and gas resources.

Mr. Irwin founded Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. in 1998, following several successful years in proprietary investing at Deutsche Bank Canada. Rosseau’s flagship fund, Rosseau LP, was established on December 31, 1998 and has earned a strong reputation for investment performance and disciplined, research-driven decision-making. In his time at Rosseau, Mr. Irwin has had extensive experience investing in offshore oil projects off the coasts of South America and Africa, and onshore projects throughout the world.

Prior to founding Rosseau, Mr. Irwin’s experience also includes corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions at CIBC Wood Gundy, credit analysis and fixed-income management at Scotia Capital Markets, and proprietary trading at Deutsche Bank Canada. Mr. Irwin holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

“Warren’s extensive financial, investment and capital-markets background along with his passion for offshore oil exploration will be a significant asset to Colossal Energy Fields,” said Curtis Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Colossal Energy.

“His analytical mindset, discipline, governance and professionalism will greatly strengthen funding resource opportunities, as well as capital allocation and long-term shareholder value.”

Colossal Energy’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive growth shines brightest in nations where its investments in energy access, community empowerment, and equitable development directly advance energy equity for all.

About Colossal Energy Fields Corp.

Colossal Energy Fields Corp is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on exploration and production opportunities in Africa. Proven Upstream Pedigree. Colossal Energy has deep expertise in exploring offshore opportunities and developing near-to-producing field opportunities.

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Media Contact
Email: media@colossalenergyfields.com
Website: colossalenergyfields.com

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