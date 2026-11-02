Context Labs Receives Strategic Investment from 22/x to Establish Abu Dhabi Regional HQ for AI Data Infrastructure

The Abu Dhabi-based investment platform backs Context Labs' regional growth in AI Data Infrastructure, the verified data foundation for sovereign AI and industrial applications across the MENA region.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Labs B.V. ("Context Labs"), the AI Data Infrastructure company, today announced a strategic investment from 22/x, the Abu Dhabi-based AI-native investment and incubation platform established by the Nowais family. The two companies also signed a long-term agreement to establish Context Labs' regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi and accelerate expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The agreement with 22/x covers:

Context Labs builds AI Data Infrastructure, the trusted data layer that enterprise AI depends on, and delivers the Context Engine for trusted and secure sovereign AI. Its platform ingests fragmented operational, engineering and enterprise data, structured and unstructured, verifies it cryptographically at the source, and maintains a tamper-proof data fabric with full lineage and provenance, so every AI model, agent and decision can be traced back to verified data.

A library of industry-specific ontologies gives that data context in the language of each sector, from energy, chemicals and mining to commodities trading, logistics, utilities, pharmaceuticals and financial services, so the platform scales across industries and extends readily to new ones. Use-case applications, from operations to compliance, are built on that common foundation. The Context Labs AI Distillery™ extends that infrastructure into the enterprise, enabling organizations to run frontier and open-weight AI models and semantic context agents inside their own data centers, on their own verified data, with full decision provenance.

In energy and critical infrastructure, this provides a trusted foundation for connecting operational performance, emissions intelligence and AI-enabled decision-making. By bringing fragmented data into a verified, auditable environment, the platform can help operators demonstrate the integrity of their energy, respond to evolving market and regulatory requirements, and support more resilient operations.

22/x will collaborate with Context Labs to scale this infrastructure and its applications across the MENA region, giving organizations making significant commitments to enterprise AI a verified data foundation that builds trust and delivers measurable ROI. The partnership will draw on 22/x's expertise in incubating deep-tech and applied AI for critical infrastructure operations, and on its longstanding relationships with sovereign-aligned compute, data and distribution channels in the region. The focus is not simply to bring technology into the region, but to establish tangible capabilities, long-term partnerships and sustainable outcomes.

"AI is only as good as the data underneath it, and enterprises have to be able to verify that data before AI can be trusted to act on it," said Dan Harple, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Context Labs. "Our cross-industry ontologies, built on a single AI Data Infrastructure, let us move with the region's national champions across every sector they lead. With 22/x, we are bringing them the infrastructure to own their IP, own their AI, and prove the integrity of their data to partners, regulators and markets worldwide."

"Through Arab Development, we have predominantly served the oil and gas industry, bringing global expertise and technology into the UAE and building lasting local partnerships and industrial capability. As automation, robotics and artificial intelligence reshape these industries and the wider economy, we recognized the need for a dedicated, future-focused vehicle to support the new digital economy. We established 22/x to build on that foundation, helping local industries adopt these technologies, modernize their operations and develop the capabilities to compete in an increasingly digital world," said Yousif Al Nowais, Chairman and Managing Director of 22/x.

"Our partnership with Context Labs brings an essential foundation to that ambition: trusted data that enables businesses to apply AI with confidence while retaining control over their information. For us, this transition must also create opportunities for Emiratis to develop specialist skills, contribute to deployment and lead the industries of the future. Our ambition is not simply to bring technology to the UAE, but to build the knowledge, capability and long-term value that remain here," said Mohammed Yousif Al Nowais, Director and Board Member of 22/x.

"Our family has built deep trust across the Emirates and the wider region, and that trust is the foundation on which 22/x stands. Our role is to turn it into execution, not simply to introduce another AI platform, but to make AI work in real operating environments," said Ahmed Nasser Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, 22/x. "From Abu Dhabi, 22/x will establish Context Labs' regional headquarters, connect it with the sovereign compute, data and industrial partners who shape this market, and bring Emirati talent into the work from the outset. Together, we will work with customers on clearly defined use cases and build a repeatable pathway from first deployments in the UAE to scale across the GCC and MENA. Success will be measured by practical outcomes: better operational visibility, more auditable decisions and stronger control over enterprise data, all while holding to our National values: build here, build to last, and build in service of the Nation."

About Context Labs B.V.

Context Labs is an AI Data Infrastructure company delivering the Context Engine for Trusted and Secure Sovereign AI. Its platform turns complex, fragmented operational, engineering and enterprise data into continuously verified, auditable information that AI systems, people and markets can trust. Built on an extensible library of industry-specific ontologies that map to established standards published by ISO and other standards bodies, the platform is deployable across sectors, with use-case applications delivering decision-ready intelligence on a common foundation. The Context Labs AI Distillery™ lets enterprises run sovereign AI inside their own data centers, so they own their IP and own their AI. Formed out of MIT research and led by a team that helped drive the at-scale growth of the Internet, Context Labs has offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge (Mass.), Houston and Abu Dhabi. Learn more at www.contextlabs.com.

About 22/x

22/x is an Abu Dhabi-based AI-native platform founded by the Al Nowais family. Operating across advisory, infrastructure, investment and incubation, it helps global technology businesses establish and scale their presence in the Middle East, with a focus on applied AI and critical infrastructure. 22/x connects international innovation with regional market knowledge, industrial relationships and capital to build lasting local capability and support long-term economic value creation. Learn more at www.22x.ae.

Media contacts

Context Labs: press@contextlabs.com | 1-617-902-0932 | contextlabs.com/resources

22/x: info@22x.ae

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