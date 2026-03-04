Couche-Tard Named 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner With Distinction

LAVAL, QC, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility, has been named a 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) Winner With Distinction, which recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. This is the fifth consecutive year Couche-Tard has been named a GEWA winner.

The Winner With Distinction designation is awarded to only a select few organizations that have done significant work implementing strategic initiatives to sustain engagement and help employees thrive. Despite ongoing disruption and rapid change across global workplaces, Gallup found that Couche-Tard continues to set the standard for building a high-performance culture and creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard and equipped to do their best work.

"Winning the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award for a fifth straight year – and earning Winner With Distinction recognition – shows that the results of our continuing efforts to foster engagement are intensifying," said Ina Strand, Chief People Officer at Couche-Tard. "Our partnership with Gallup through our myVOICE employee engagement survey provides important insights that our leaders turn into meaningful action every year. The result is a workplace where our people don't just feel heard but they see the difference their voice makes. That, in turn, is helping us create an environment where they can grow, thrive and build meaningful careers."

"This recognition is yet more proof that our One Team culture is built on something real and durable – our people. They're how we execute, how we show up ready for our customers with fast, friendly service and how we deliver compelling value," said Alex Miller, President and CEO of Couche-Tard. "When Gallup tells us our people continue to be among the most engaged in the world, that makes me both proud and energized, because as we navigate a fast-changing marketplace and execute a refreshed strategy, our people and our culture are our competitive advantage."

Gallup's research consistently shows that organizations that prioritize both people and performance are better positioned for long-term success. Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of GEWA winners, visit the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page. Learn more about the awards here.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc.Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

About GallupGallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students, and citizens than any other organization in the world.

