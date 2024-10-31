Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

CStone Announces MHRA Approval of Sugemalimab for First-Line Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in the UK

31 ottobre 2024 | 08.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of anti-cancer therapies, today announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved sugemalimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without EGFR-sensitive mutations or ALK, ROS1, RET genomic alterations. This marks the second overseas approval for sugemalimab following its recent authorization by the European Commission.

Dr. Jason Yang, CEO, President of R&D and Executive Director of the Board at CStone, said, "This approval is a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. Sugemalimab is the first domestic anti-PD-L1 antibody to receive approval outside of China and has already entered the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market, the EU. Now, with the UK approval, sugemalimab continued to expand its presence in the European market. The long-term survival data, recently presented at this year's ESMO Congress, further confirmed sugemalimab's value in the frontline treatment landscape for metastatic NSCLC."

Dr. Yang added, "We are actively pursuing additional partnerships across Western Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Canada, and expect to finalize some of these agreements shortly. Meanwhile, we are communicating with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other agencies for additional regulatory applications for other sugemalimab indications, including Stage III NSCLC, first-line gastric cancer, and first-line esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, aiming to bring innovative treatment options to more patients globally."

The MHRA's approval is primarily based on the data from GEMSTONE-302, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 3 trial. The study demonstrated that sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy significantly prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to placebo combined with chemotherapy in treatment-naïve patients with metastatic NSCLC. Study results have been published in The Lancet Oncology and Nature Cancer, and have been presented at multiple international academic conferences in both oral and poster sessions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cstone-announces-mhra-approval-of-sugemalimab-for-first-line-treatment-of-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-nsclc-in-the-uk-302292575.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Altro Non Small Cell Lung Cancer platinum based chemotherapy as sequenziario treatment
Vedi anche
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza