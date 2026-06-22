CTA Names MY OVU as Winner of Startup Pitch Competition at CEO Summit

Polish startup heads to CES 2027, highlighting innovation across Europe

ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces MY OVU as the winner of the startup pitch competition at CTA's CEO Summit in Warsaw. Five emerging Polish startups presented innovative technologies and business solutions to a panel of investor judges. MY OVU will receive complimentary exhibit space in Eureka Park, the global stage for startups, at CES® 2027 in Las Vegas.

"Poland's startup ecosystem produces bold entrepreneurs developing technologies with global potential," says Kinsey Fabrizio, President and CEO, CTA. "At CES 2026, the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) helped showcase innovation from the country in Eureka Park, and we are thrilled to welcome MY OVU to CES 2027 – where what's next is on display now."

A panel of three judges, including Zuzanna Kompowska, Inovo VC; Kris Palucki, OTB Ventures; and Paulina Brym-Ciuba, StartupHub Poland evaluated participants on innovation, business strategy, market potential and overall presentation. MY OVU showcased an intelligent ovulation thermometer designed to support women who are trying to conceive, monitoring their fertility or going through perimenopause.

"Winning the pitch competition at CTA CEO Summit is a significant milestone for our team," says Aleksandra Staniszewska, CEO & Founder, MY OVU. "The opportunity to present our technology to global business leaders and exhibit at CES 2027 will help us expand our international visibility and accelerate the next phase of our growth."

CTA annually hosts CEO Summit to bring together leaders from across the global technology industry for conversations on innovation, business transformation and emerging trends shaping the future. The startup pitch competition at CEO Summit underscores CTA's ongoing commitment to supporting emerging startups and elevating innovation across Europe on the Road to CES.

CTA will continue that momentum in Europe this fall at CES Tech Trends with FDDay, CES Unveiled Amsterdam and CES Unveiled Milan, where industry leaders, innovators, investors, government officials and top tier media from across the region will gather ahead of CES 2027.

See MY OVU at Eureka Park during CES from Jan. 6-9, 2027.

About CES®:CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®: As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

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