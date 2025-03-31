circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 31 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 08:51
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Current State of Creativity x Technology in Tokyo as Seen through CCBT: Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) Report

31 marzo 2025 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) has been engaging in creative activities through art and digital technology, co-creating with various players such as citizens, artists, companies and research institutions since its opening in October 2022. To reflect on CCBT's activities over the past two and a half years and consider its future direction, it has compiled the Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) Report.

This report introduces the mission, vision and activities of CCBT, and it also evaluates the activities qualitatively and quantitatively, gathering real voices from citizens and artists who participated. Through the power of art and digital technology, the report will serve as a guide for future activities, tracking the development of CCBT and Civic Creative in Tokyo. Please download the report from the link below.

OverviewCivic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) ReportFor more details, please visit the official website.

Official website: https://www.seikatubunka.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/bunka/bunka_jigyo/tokyo_ccbt

Edited and published by:Cultural Events Section, Culture Promotion Division, Bureau of Citizens, Culture and Sports, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

What is CCBT?Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) is a hub for activities that aim to bring the creativity of people to society through art and digital technology. Equipped with creative spaces and studios, CCBT organizes a wide-ranging program of events and projects to serve as a driving force for making Tokyo better through creativity and technology.

It works to become a node for utilizing the knowledge and technology that accumulate in the city, collaborating with artists, various experts and companies to research, develop and exhibit art, design and technology within the context of Civic Creative. Collaborating with citizens of Tokyo and creators from around the world, CCBT envisions the future landscapes of Tokyo.

Four missions for engaging civic creativityInspire:CCBT aspires to be a place for encounters with art and technology, and for learning how to live creatively.

Co-create:Thinking about the future of Tokyo in partnership with various others, CCBT designs the society to come.

Incubate:Welcoming artists and creatives as partners, CCBT makes and disseminates new artistic expression.

Network:Forming connections with people and the city, and building an international network, CCBT strives to be a hub for digital creativity.

More details: https://ccbt.rekibun.or.jp/en/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/current-state-of-creativity-x-technology-in-tokyo-as-seen-through-ccbt-civic-creative-base-tokyo-ccbt-report-302415211.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Aviaria, virus rilevato per la prima volta in una pecora
News to go
Sanità, l'allarme: ogni anno 10mila infermieri in meno
News to go
Un occupato su 10 a rischio di povertà lavorativa
News to go
Decreto bollette, stop agli emendamenti di Fratelli d'italia: cosa contenevano
News to go
Fine vita, la posizione dell'Avvocatura dello Stato sul suicidio assistito
News to go
Dazi, Coldiretti: "Blocco del vino costa 6 milioni al giorno a cantine italiane"
News to go
Torna l'ora legale, domenica lancette avanti di un'ora
News to go
Camera vota all'unanimità pdl per lavoratori malati oncologici
News to go
Ucraina, Putin propone "amministrazione Onu e poi elezioni"
News to go
Sottomarino turistico affonda nel Mar Rosso: 6 morti
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza