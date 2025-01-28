Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Datar Cancer Genetics to Provide Groundbreaking Video-Enhanced Results of In-Vitro Chemotherapy Effectiveness Tests for Cancer Patients

28 gennaio 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW DELHI and LONDON and MUNICH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) has launched a revolutionary video-reporting service for in-vitro chemosensitivity testing, powered by AI-driven technology. This innovation provides oncologists with real-time visual evidence of chemotherapy drugs' effectiveness on a patient's tumor cells, derived from tissue biopsies or blood. This approach addresses a critical need in precision oncology by offering concrete evidence to guide chemotherapy drug selection, ensuring treatments are tailored to each patient.

The test evaluates the effectiveness or resistance of chemotherapy drugs through direct observation of their action on tumor cells. It personalizes treatment, minimizing trial-and-error methods, reducing toxicity risks, and avoiding ineffective drugs. Currently available for patients with solid organ tumors, DCG's high-throughput testing delivers detailed reports on standard-of-care (SoC) and off-label drugs which are critical for treatment of drug-resistant cancers.

DCG's advanced platform uses human-supervised AI to analyze high-resolution, real-time videos of tumor cells exposed to chemotherapy drugs. These time-lapse videos provide clear, verifiable evidence to support treatment decisions. "For the first time, we can see how a patient's cancer cells respond to various chemotherapy treatments before administration," said Dr. Darshana Patil, Senior Director-Global Strategy and Medical Affairs.

Chemotherapy remains a cornerstone of cancer treatment, but treatment failure due to empirical drug selection is common. The absence of molecular biomarkers for many drugs increases risks of inefficacy and adverse effects. DCG's platform bridges this gap, improving decision-making and enhancing outcomes by reducing risks associated with ineffective therapies.

Key Features:

https://tinyurl.com/3kzw9684

Validated through rigorous trials, the platform has been adopted by major oncology centers, demonstrating improved treatment success and patient satisfaction. "This evidence-based approach revolutionizes cancer care by enhancing transparency and optimizing treatment selection," said Dr. Vineet Datta, Senior Director-Global Strategy and Business Development.

www.datarpgx.com www.chemoscale360.com

About Datar Cancer GeneticsDCG is a global oncology leader developing non-invasive technologies for cancer detection and treatment. With CAP and CLIA accredited facilities in the UK and India, DCG serves patients worldwide, advancing precision cancer care.

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607599/DATAR_Chemotherapy.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602388/5138139/Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/datar-cancer-genetics-to-provide-groundbreaking-video-enhanced-results-of-in-vitro-chemotherapy-effectiveness-tests-for-cancer-patients-302361686.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata della Memoria, numerose le iniziative organizzate
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2025, cos'è e i requisiti per richiederlo
News to go
Pensione febbraio 2025, quale sarà l'aumento
News to go
Iscrizione scuola 2025-2026, domande fino al 10 febbraio
News to go
Autonomia, Consulta boccia referendum. Sì a quesiti su lavoro ed extracomunitari
News to go
Von der Leyen a Davos: "Europa deve cambiare marcia"
News to go
I figli di Berlusconi non vendono più Villa Grande a Roma
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Minacce di Trump? Nulla di nuovo"
News to go
Bonus asilo nido 2025, requisiti e come fare domanda
News to go
Traffico di cocaina dalla Colombia all'Italia: 10 arresti
News to go
Dazi, Pechino a Trump: "Difenderemo gli interessi nazionali"
News to go
Retribuzione in Italia, media lorda annua pari a 37.302 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza