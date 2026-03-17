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Debevoise Appoints Jeffrey Sullivan KC and Ina Popova as Co-Chairs of European Disputes

17 marzo 2026 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that partners Jeffrey Sullivan KC and Ina Popova have been appointed Co-Chairs of European Disputes across the firm's Paris, Frankfurt and Luxembourg offices.

Catherine Amirfar, Co-Chair of the firm's global International Dispute Resolution Group, said: "Ina and Jeff's leadership will build on Debevoise's long-standing strength in major disputes across mainland Europe, ensuring we continue to deliver the highest level of advocacy and strategic counsel to our clients. They join Dietmar Prager in Latin America and Tony Dymond in Asia as leaders of our disputes teams in key regions around the world."

Mr. Sullivan KC will serve in this new role alongside his existing responsibilities as Co-Chair of the firm's International Dispute Resolution Group. His practice focusses on international arbitration and public international law. He is one of the market's leading and most respected advocates, representing companies and private equity sponsors in both commercial and investor-state arbitrations before all of the major arbitral institutions. He also regularly sits as an arbitrator.

Ms. Popova's practice covers international arbitration, public international law, and arbitration-related court litigation. She represents companies, sovereign states, and individuals in avoiding, managing, litigating, and settling international disputes, and advises asset managers and investment funds evaluating investments in international claims or awards. She is dual-qualified in civil and common law and handles matters in English, French, Italian and Spanish. She is a former Member of the ICC International Court of Arbitration and also sits as arbitrator.

For over four decades, Debevoise's International Dispute Resolution Group has offered winning advocacy, commercial judgment, and a deep client dedication unmatched by any other firm in the world. The team is qualified in common law and civil law systems, and speaks more than 35 languages. Recent matters involved over 125 countries and over $110 billion at stake. Through quality, tenacity, skill and experience, the team has achieved some of the largest and most significant outcomes in international arbitration and public international law. Indeed, Global Arbitration Review has remarked, "If any team has consistently brought home 'the big results,' it seems to be Debevoise."

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/debevoise-appoints-jeffrey-sullivan-kc-and-ina-popova-as-co-chairs-of-european-disputes-302715885.html

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