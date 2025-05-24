Deye Redefines Solar Tech at Intersolar 2025

Deye showcased its next-gen wireless energy management system,off-grid ESS solution, C&I ESS solutions and utility ESS solutions, drawing strong interest from global partners

MUNICH, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe, one of the solar industry's key exhibitions, Deye impressed the crowd with its new-generation Power Conversion System (PCS), smart wireless energy management system, off-grid ESS solutions and C&I ESS solutions. Over three days, the booth drew hundreds of partners and professionals, highlighting how intelligent energy is reshaping the global energy development.

The exhibition featured an indoor hall and an outdoor container zone. Indoors, Deye displayed its HVAC appliances and integrated PV storage solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and ground power stations. Outdoors, it showcased the Smart Home Micro-Climate Comfort Solution, powered by its household energy storage system and Five Constant System, expanding solar storage application possibilities.

Deye showcased its latest PCS series, featuring <20 ms seamless mode transitions and up to 500 kW independent power paths for uninterrupted on/off-grid and diesel mode operation. Its intelligent EMS enables zero-export control and time-of-use scheduling with color touchscreen and remote cloud management. With up to 98.5% efficiency and 2.5 MW rated power, it suits medium to large-scale commercial and industrial applications.

Another talked-about innovation was Deye's wireless smart energy management system based on LoRa for smart load control and home automation. Through multi-dimensional logic control such as time, battery SOC and grid state, this system can automatically optimize the power consumption strategy. Moreover, it supports smart home IoT integration, connecting devices like smart EV chargers, wireless CTs, switches, and plugs for remote control via the Deye App.

The newly launched off-grid ESS solution attracted attention for its suitability in remote and microgrid scenarios. Compatible with diesel generators and batteries, it delivers stable power in off-grid or weak-grid environments like deserts. Its IP65 protection level enhances durability and extends operational lifespan, while the integrated LoRa-based smart energy management system further improves performance and monitors in off-grid applications.

In addition, Deye's C&I ESS series offers a scalable, high-performance solution for diverse business needs. The MS-G215 outdoor system features peak-valley management, anti-back flow protection, intelligent thermal control (<35℃ battery temp), and supports parallel expansion up to 20 units (on/off-grid) or 5 units (backup). The integrated PV-BESS-EV solution (MS-DCC180-2 + MS-LC430) combines solar, storage and fast charging with key advantages including:

For high-capacity energy storage, the utility C&I PV-BESS solution delivers 430 kWh per unit with excellent scalability and active balancing. It ensures optimal battery efficiency and lifespan while adapting to diverse industry requirements, making it ideal for applications across commercial, industrial, and utility sectors.

Beyond the product display, the exhibition marked a milestone in Deye's global strategy. Its F120 Series ESS earned CEI 0-21 and 0-16 certifications from Kiwa for Italy's medium-voltage grids, while TÜV Rheinland granted VDE-AR-N 4110 & 4120 certifications to its flagship ESS and 110 kW three-phase inverter. Attendees also experienced Deye's latest innovations through an immersive VR showcase, which further reinforced its international tech leadership.

With Intersolar Europe 2025 behind it, Deye now looks to global expansion, focusing on technology refinement and deeper global partnerships. "Our vision is clear," said Deye's representative. "To empower communities, businesses, and grids with smart, sustainable energy. Intersolar confirmed we're on the right path- and the world is ready."

