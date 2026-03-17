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Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

/DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd./

17 marzo 2026 | 16.18
LETTURA: 0 minuti

We are advised by Raytron Technology Co., Ltd. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Didi Autonomous Driving Partners with Raytron to Deploy Thermal Imaging in Next-Gen Robotaxi", issued on March, 17, 2026 by Raytron Technology Co., Ltd. over PR Newswire, as the release contained erroneous information.

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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