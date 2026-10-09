Documentary 'Voices of Hehe' to Premiere Soon

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 55th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations, the five-episode documentary Voices of Hehe, planned and produced by the program "National Memory"of Global Chinese Language Program Center of CMG, is set to air soon.

Taking the spirit of "Hehe", which means "harmony and cooperation", as its main thread, the documentary moves beyond the conventional mode of plain chronological narration or document interpretation. It adopts a two-track narrative structure that weaves together historical logic and contemporary practices. Starting from the landmark moments of the signing of the UN Charter in 1945 and the restoration of China's lawful seat in the UN in 1971, it traces China's journey—spanning more than half a century—of engagement in the UN-centered international system. The documentary systematically interprets the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, and sequentially presents the historical underpinnings of China's participation in the UN system as well as contemporary practices for the implementation of the four major initiatives.

The documentary translates grand diplomatic themes into tangible, verifiable and shareable personal stories and real-life cases. Combining authoritative historical records, field cases and diverse international perspectives, it creates a visually compelling and emotionally resonant work to help the international community understand the spirit of the UN Charter, the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and the four major global initiatives.

The documentary Voices of Hehe will air on CCTV-4 at 8:00 p.m. starting October 12. Stay tuned!

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