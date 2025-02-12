Dorsett by Agora Osaka Sakai Set to Open its Doors this March

Experience Sakai's vibrancy at Japan's First Dorsett Hotel overlooking the stunning Sakai harbour

OSAKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2025 - Following the success of the G7 summit at Hotel Agora Regency Osaka Sakai in October 2023, Agora Hospitalities looks forward to welcoming Osaka's World Expo 2025 on Yumeshima from April to October 2025. With the debut of our latest venture and the first Dorsett Hotel in Japan, Dorsett by Agora Osaka Sakai, opening on March 25, 2025, the hotel will offer ticket sales for a direct ferry service running four times daily, conveniently connecting guests from the pier just outside the hotel to the Expo within 30 minutes.

Dorsett by Agora Osaka Sakai is ideally located just three train stops from the shopping district of Namba and a 30-minute ride from the airport, perfect for both leisure and business travellers.

Guests will be welcomed by 321 stylish rooms and suites, a meeting room for up to 42 seated guests, and an all-day dining restaurant with an outdoor harbourfront terrace for 120 guests. Half of the guestrooms, ranging from 22 to 44 sq.m, offer stunning views of Sakai harbour. Each room features compact minibars, window-side seating, and sofa beds.

Sustainability and local culture inspire the design with 'Greenery, Earth and Sea' elements. Eco-friendly materials such as ceramic tiles, bricks and upcycled denim cushions sourced from Japanese brand Rekrow, ensure a comfortable and an eco-conscious stay for our visitors.

Guests booking directly with the hotel will enjoy the brand's signature Dorsett 26 Hours - offering a flexible check-in or out time and a full 26-hour stay. Dorsett Discoveries, a curated insider guide will provide guests with unique access to experiences around Sakai and Osaka.

"This debut, in partnership with Dorsett Hospitality International, marks Agora's 10th, and introduces the first Dorsett Hotel in Japan. Dorsett by Agora Osaka Sakai reflects our commitment to exceptional hospitality and showcasing the best of Japan," said Michael Xian, CEO and President of Agora Hospitality Group .

BOOK NOW to celebrate the hotel's opening with the Soft Opening Special 38% discount for stays from March 25th to December 31st, 2025, available for booking until April 30th, 2025. Be among the first to experience Japan's first Dorsett by Agora!

For details, please visit www.agoradorsett-sakai.com/en/ .