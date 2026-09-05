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Dual-Zone Airflow & 10-Minute No-Pre-Freeze Technology: Dreame Brings Smarter Cooking to Your Dream Kitchen at IFA 2026

05 settembre 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, Dreame Technology showcased its latest small kitchen appliance lineup across six key categories: air fryers, coffee machines, blenders, stand mixers, toasters, and frozen treats makers. Moving beyond feature stacking, the new lineup integrates precision airflow, advanced temperature control, compressor refrigeration and automated mechanics into specific cooking processes —helping deliver greater efficiency, consistency and control in the kitchen.

Crispy & Tender, Ready Together: Dual-Drive Airflow Control

The flagship Feast™ Dual-Zone Crispy-Tender Smart Air Fryer features a Dual-Drive Airflow Control Design with two independent airflow systems designed to further minimize flavor transfer between dishes.

The CrispZone uses a Crisp Cyclone Airflow System with 18 wide blades and vertical 3D airflow, helping reduce oil use by up to 88.5%* while delivering extra-crispy results.

Meanwhile, the TenderZone uses a Tender Surround Airflow System with 20 high-density fan blades to surround ingredients with horizontal airflow, helping lock in moisture for juicy, tender results.

Combined with the SYNC Intelligent Cooking System and two extra racks, users can easily prepare two flavors and up to four dishes simultaneously.

Frozen Drinks and Desserts in 10 Minutes, No Pre-Freezing Required

Powered by 360° Rapid Compressor Cooling Technology, the ChillLab™ Frozen Treat Maker delivers delicious frozen desserts and drinks in as little as 10* minutes, with no pre-freezing required. Its Smooth Flow Texture System features an asymmetrical stainless-steel paddle designed to maximize contact with the cooling surface and accelerate the formation of fine, uniform ice crystals. The system delivers smooth, dense gelato-style desserts with a fine, stable texture.

Meanwhile, the ToastControl™ Smart Toaster introduces a Motorized Auto-Lift Design with Mid-Cycle Quick Check and a 5.3-inch large IMD touchscreen, delivering smooth, quiet, and intuitive operation.

Adaptive Brew Timing & 4-in-1 Versatility: Professional Drinks Anywhere

For coffee lovers on the go, the Ecceluxe™ Go Portable Espresso Machine features a 4-in-1 Portable Design supporting NS Original-style capsules, DG capsules, ESE pods, and ground coffee. Its Adaptive Brew Timing Technology automatically matches extraction time based on water volume, helping deliver balanced and consistent flavor across different brew sizes.

*Data Source: Based on Dreame Lab testing. Actual results may vary depending on the specific environment and usage conditions. Product availability, specifications and features may vary by market.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dual-zone-airflow--10-minute-no-pre-freeze-technology-dreame-brings-smarter-cooking-to-your-dream-kitchen-at-ifa-2026-302870441.html

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