Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Easily recyclable large-capacity transparent containers are coming: SK chemicals launches 'ECOTRIA CLARO 300' with improved recyclability

16 ottobre 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals strengthens its Sustainable Packaging Solution (SPS) lineup.

SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 16th the launch of 'ECOTRIA CLARO 300', a copolyester that expands recyclability and molding/processing versatility.

The newly introduced material ECOTRIA CLARO 300 possesses the inherent properties of copolyester such as transparency and chemical resistance, while also being recyclable and suitable for Extrusion Blow Molding (EBM).

The company explains that this material has a higher viscosity than existing copolyester products even under high-temperature molding conditions, making it suitable for EBM molding.

The EBM method is suitable for molding large-sized containers. It creates desired container shapes by heating extruded plastic tubes and inflating them with air, similar to blowing a bubble with bubble gum. Therefore, it requires a high-viscosity material that maintains its shape without melting during the high-temperature molding process in manufacturing.

Typical transparent materials like PET and copolyester lack the heat resistance and viscosity required for high-temperature EBM molding conditions, so opaque materials such as PP (polypropylene) and PE (polyethylene) have been mainly used for large-capacity container materials. The company anticipates that ECOTRIA CLARO 300, which can be processed with EBM molding and easily recycled as it's classified as PET, will quickly replace the large-capacity container market where transparency is required.

SK chemicals' strategy is to actively target the large-capacity container market requiring transparency, such as large water bottles, juice, and beverages, aiming to expand copolyester sales in the EBM application market to about 30,000 tons. 

Kim Eung-soo, Head of the Green Materials Business at SK chemicals, said, "With the launch of ECOTRIA CLARO 300, SK chemicals can now provide a wide range of customized sustainable packaging solutions from cosmetic sample bottles under 100 ml to large-capacity beverage containers," adding, "We will continue to develop technologies that can implement the physical properties and quality of materials needed for injection molding techniques and various applications, expanding the use of sustainable packaging materials."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529176/Container_SK_chemicals__ECOTRIA_CLARO_300_material_EBM_method.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030193/4956144/SK_Chemicals_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/easily-recyclable-large-capacity-transparent-containers-are-coming-sk-chemicals-launches-ecotria-claro-300-with-improved-recyclability-302274413.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza large capacity transparent containers SK chemicals ECOTRIA CLARO SK chemicals launches
Vedi anche
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza