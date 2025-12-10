ELFBAR and LOST MARY unveil landmark R&D advances and new safety protocols for 2025

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading vaping brands ELFBAR and LOST MARY today shared the latest R&D breakthroughs, featuring pioneering research on e-liquid formulations, an all-inclusive patent portfolio, and expanded testing protocols.

Both brands have taken a science‑driven approach to product development since their inception, with an annual R&D investment amounting to several million pounds.

"Rigorous testing remains fundamental to our R&D operations," said Samuel Fu, R&D Engineering Director of ELFBAR and LOST MARY. "Throughout 2025, over 136,000 tests have been operated on final products, e-liquids, aerosols, and materials, indicating our long-term pursuit of higher safety standards."

Nicotine salts for safer performance

Tests from a recent peer-reviewed study by the brands show that nickel-chromium heating coils saturated with e-liquid containing 2% nicotine lactate — a commonly used nicotine salt in vapes — release significantly more nickel than those in 2% nicotine benzoate e-liquid every week over the course of four weeks.

In addition, aerosols, or vapours generated from the former lactate formulation, also have higher nickel levels than the latter benzoate formulation.

This study, published in the world-renowned Chemical Research in Toxicology and focusing on nicotine lactate, identifies nickel migration in vape e-liquid and aerosols, and helps minimise users' exposure to this harmful substance.

To bolster confidence, following this study, the brands started phasing out nicotine lactate and nickel-chromium coils in products.

"Therefore, we are calling on the whole industry to stay cautious about the use of nicotine lactate, and on the regulators to further guide the e-liquid formulations, for the sake of rising industry-wide standards," Samuel added.

Growing testing procedures boost safety

The brands' stringent standards of product safety and performance are underpinned by 300 pre-market testing procedures, which encompass 170 chemical analyses of e-liquid and aerosol, 98 material assessments, and 32 device reliability tests before reaching the market. Monthly spot checks also help monitor for any traces of prohibited substances.

Since May 2025, 28 new procedures for the chemical composition of e-liquids and aerosols, as well as materials, have been added to the testing protocol, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to quality assurance.

Additionally, the brands have passed multiple e-liquid proficiency tests conducted by the UK's Laboratory of the Government Chemist, with all results rated "satisfactory", reconfirming the brands' in-house testing capabilities and the products' meeting compliance requirements.

"To offer reduced-risk products that adult users can trust, we continually strengthen their safety by honing our testing capabilities, enhancing quality control, and ensuring that every device goes above regulatory thresholds," Samuel said.

All-around patent portfolio drives innovation

As of November 2025, both brands filed over 2,200 invention and utility model patent applications, with over 900 granted worldwide, a key factor behind the brands' swift portfolio evolution as innovations are continually scaled up to new products.

Spanning fields such as device structure, e-liquid formulation, material, software, and electronic systems, the patents address every single key component of vaping products. This extensive portfolio underscores the brands' relentless drive for innovation, advancing design and technology, and enhancing product safety to deliver next-generation solutions.

"Several game-changing technologies are now in the pipeline. With them, vaping products will be redefined and their overall safety brought to new heights," said Samuel Fu.

About ELFBARELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been providing a distinct and diverse vaping experience with innovation at its core.

ELFBAR stays committed to youth access prevention and sustainable growth as a leading brand favoured and used by tens of millions of adult users worldwide as an alternative to smoking.

For more information, please visit elfbar.com

About LOST MARYGlobal vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the value of vaping, setting the trend, and benchmarking the quality.

LOST MARY is now present in over 50 global markets, where tens of millions of adult users prefer its products.

For more information, please visit lostmary.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832287/elf_bar_logo.jpg

