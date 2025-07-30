Emerald Clinical Trials Confirms CEO Transition and Continuity Plan

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Clinical Trials, a leading global clinical research organization, today announced a leadership transition. Mary Gunn has stepped down effective immediately. The Board has appointed Glenn Kerkhof, a long-standing Board member and experienced CRO executive, as Interim CEO.

The Board has commenced a formal search for a permanent CEO and has asked Glenn Kerkhof to lead the organization through this period to ensure continuity, stability and strong execution.

"We thank Mary for her contributions," said Sean Carney, Chair of the Board. "Emerald Clinical Trials is a leading CRO with global capabilities and with Glenn stepping in as Interim CEO, we are confident in our ability to maintain momentum and deliver for our clients," Sean Carney said.

Glenn Kerkhof brings more than 30 years of executive experience in clinical research and pharmaceutical services. Glenn was previously CEO of Chiltern, where he led the company through major international expansion, and served as Executive Chairman of George Clinical (now Emerald Clinical Trials), helping shape its growth across Asia.

"Emerald Clinical's strengths lie in our therapeutic focus, scientific depth and close client partnerships," said Glenn Kerkhof. "I am focused on a smooth transition, strong delivery for customers, and supporting our global teams. I am committed to building on our momentum and leading with clarity and purpose," he said.

About Emerald Clinical TrialsEmerald Clinical Trials is a leading clinical research organization operating worldwide that serves over 100 biotechs, and 6 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Singapore and driven by operational expertise and scientific excellence, the company provides comprehensive clinical trial services to clients globally, offering solutions across all trial phases. For more information, visit www.emeraldclinical.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657673/5437419/George_Clinical__Emerald_Clinical_Trials__logo.jpg

