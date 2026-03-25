ENGWE Expands Urban Footprint with ZIP Folding E-Bike for City Commuters

BERLIN, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading global e-bike brand, today previewed the upcoming launch of its new folding electric bike, the ENGWE ZIP, ahead of its official release on April 15. As the inaugural model in a newly established product line for high-frequency urban commuting, ZIP represents a strategic extension beyond ENGWE's core performance and leisure categories. Purpose-built for compact, space-constrained environments, it underscores the brand's growing commitment to practical, commuter-oriented mobility solutions.

Amid increasingly dense cities and fragmented travel patterns, modern riders demand transport options that balance flexibility, portability, and efficiency. The ZIP addresses these needs directly, enabling smooth transitions between riding, carrying, and storage across diverse daily scenarios.

More than a compact form factor, ZIP is engineered around the rhythm of city life. Its exclusive ENGWE triple-fold patented mechanism, featuring a single-side front fork design, enables compact folding for easy storage while maintaining stability and safety. A durable steel frame provides strength and reliability, while the removable 36V battery supports convenient indoor charging and delivers up to 120 km of assisted range per charge.

Designed to serve life beyond the road, the ZIP's battery doubles as a power bank for charging phones, tablets, and other USB devices, adding everyday utility to its compact build. Paired with a clean silhouette, internal cable routing, and integrated LED lighting, the design blends functional elegance with performance intent.

ENGWE ZIP – Your Most Portable Daily Transport

As a dedicated folding model, ZIP represents a structural evolution in ENGWE's product roadmap, broadening its portfolio into compact, commuter-centric innovation. It underscores the brand's long-term vision to shape urban mobility through efficient, high-frequency e-bikes designed for modern daily life.

From March 25 to April 14, ENGWE will launch a pre-release campaign to build early engagement. New users can register on the official website for a chance to win one of two ZIP units in a limited-time giveaway. For more details and updates, visit ENGWE's official website.

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