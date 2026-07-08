Envision Energy and ju:niz Energy Deliver First Gen 8 BESS Projects, Powering Germany's Future Energy Systems

MUNICH, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has partnered with ju:niz Energy to deliver its first Gen 8 BESS projects in Germany, with a total capacity of 140.6 MWh. Announced at Intersolar Europe in Munich, the collaboration marks a strategic entry for Envision's Future Energy Systems into one of Europe's key storage markets and lays the foundation for broader cooperation between the two companies. Building on this milestone, Envision and ju:niz will continue to explore opportunities to scale next-generation storage infrastructure and support the development of more flexible, resilient and future-ready energy systems across Germany and Europe.

The partnership covers two projects: S10, an 88.4MWh site in Baindt in southern Germany, and S15, a 52.2MWh site in Schöningen in northern Germany. As a leading project developer, owner and operator, ju:niz is responsible for ensuring that the projects meet the requirements of the market, regulators, grid operators and other stakeholders, while delivering key milestones on schedule and to the highest quality standards. Envision will support this effort as one of the main technology partners, leveraging its global expertise in AI-powered Future Energy Systems, to deliver an integrated storage solution based on its latest Gen 8 BESS platform, featuring four-hour duration, advanced battery technology and grid-forming capabilities. Designed to meet Germany's growing demand for flexible and reliable energy infrastructure, the projects will enhance grid flexibility, strengthen system resilience and support greater renewable integration. Together, they establish a foundation for broader cooperation between the two companies, with further opportunities expected to scale next-generation storage infrastructure across Germany and Europe.

Backed by a strong ju:niz team with deep understanding of Germany's regulatory and technical landscape, and combined with Envision's global delivery experience, the collaboration brings together technology maturity, local insight and system-level execution capability to ensure reliable delivery in a highly sophisticated market. The projects will also serve as a scalable reference for next-generation storage deployment across Europe.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President & President of EU & LATAM Regions at Envision Energy said: "These projects mark an important milestone for Envision's expansion in Germany and Europe. Spanning different regional grid conditions, they demonstrate how our integrated Gen 8 BESS platform and AI-powered Future Energy Systems can adapt to diverse market needs. By combining advanced storage technology with grid-forming capabilities, we are focused on turning innovation into long-term system value and supporting a more resilient energy future across Europe."

"Germany's energy transition is entering a new phase, where advanced storage infrastructure will play a critical role in integrating renewable energy and ensuring reliable power for communities and businesses." added Dr. Thomas Stephanblome, CEO from ju:niz, "We are excited to bring yet another partner to our supplier network. Our joined projects with Envision reflect our shared ambition to deliver high-quality storage infrastructure tailored to Germany's evolving grid requirements, while establishing a replicable pathway for storage solutions across the region."

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