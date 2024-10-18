Eruditus Secures $150 Million Series F Funding Led by TPG's The Rise Fund

With participation from existing investors Softbank Vision Fund 2, Leeds Illuminate, Accel, CPP Investments and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Eruditus, the parent company of Emeritus, closes funding round to deepen investment in AI products and accelerate growth of enterprise business after achieving profitability

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eruditus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, announced today that it has raised a $150 million Series F fundraise led by TPG's The Rise Fund, the multi-sector strategy of TPG's global impact investing platform, with participation from existing investors Softbank Vision Fund 2, Leeds Illuminate, Accel, CPP Investments and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. This highlights the company's remarkable growth and impact through continuous innovation in high-quality career-oriented education across the globe. The raise comes on the heels of a banner year for Eruditus in which the company was named the #1 Global EdTech by Time and achieved profitability on a full-year basis.

The funding bolsters Eruditus' global growth and will be used to invest in AI technology to further enrich the learner experience, expand the company's rapidly growing business serving governments and enterprises and deepen its investments in the India and APAC regions. As the company continues to grow and scale, it eyes future acquisitions and investments, which have historically contributed to impressive topline growth and expansion in strategic markets. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor for the fundraise.

Eruditus' mission to make high quality education accessible and affordable around the world has never been more critical. Business today is changing faster than ever—and the AI revolution means it's set to change even faster. The company is accelerating its investments in technology to harness the power of generative AI to further enrich the learner experience and provide enhanced learning solutions. Eruditus has already launched proprietary AI-powered tutors for students and programs with partner schools. The need for training in the age of AI is driving unprecedented demand for the company's enterprise solutions that grew revenue 45% last year.

Steve Ellis, a Managing Partner of The Rise Funds, said "Eruditus is expanding access to new education opportunities and giving professionals at all stages of their careers the skills they need to advance and succeed in today's rapidly changing workplace. Eruditus' mission aligns with a core investing theme for The Rise Funds, which focuses on backing strong businesses that are opening pathways to high quality education and driving greater lifetime earning potential for their students. We look forward to working with Eruditus to further enhance the platform and scale the business globally." As part of The Rise Fund's investment, TPG's Simit Batra will join Eruditus' board of directors.

Today, more than 80+ top tier university partners around the world work with Eruditus to create over 700 professional learning programs delivered to more than 1 million individuals in 80+ countries. The company's industry-driven certification programs, professional certificates, and workforce leadership development initiatives are defined by personal engagement between faculty and students, course customization, mentoring and coaching, and career counseling. The results are evident in course completion rates of 85% for their professional learners.

"With this investment, we're excited to continue to grow and innovate to meet market demand," said Ashwin Damera, CEO, Eruditus and Emeritus. "In a rapidly evolving business environment, we have reimagined education by bringing programs from the world's leading universities to learners around the globe. Education is the key to transformation, for individuals, companies, and society and we're appreciative of the support of our investors who enable us to accelerate our growth."

About EruditusEruditus, the parent company of Emeritus, is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Eruditus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 1 million individuals across 80+ countries. The Eruditus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by TPG, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPP Investments, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit www.Emeritus.org.

About The Rise FundsThe Rise Funds are a core pillar of TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. Founded in 2016, The Rise Funds invest behind impact entrepreneurs and growth-stage, high potential, mission-driven companies that are focused on achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The Rise Funds deliver capabilities and expertise across a wide variety of sectors and countries at scale, focusing on opportunities in climate and conservation, education, food and agriculture, financial inclusion, healthcare, and impact services.

With approximately $19 billion in assets across The Rise Funds, TPG Rise Climate, and the Evercare Health Fund, the TPG Rise platform is one of the world's largest private markets impact investing platforms committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns.

For more information, visittherisefund.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534293/Emeritus_Rise.jpg