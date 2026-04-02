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Fastener Taiwan 2026: A Global Hub for Sustainable Innovation and Strategic Sourcing

Fastener Taiwan 2026: A Global Hub for Sustainable Innovation and Strategic Sourcing
02 aprile 2026 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - The eighth edition of the Taiwan International Fastener Show is scheduled to take place from April 22 to 24, 2026, at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. As global supply chains face unprecedented cost pressures and industrial structure shifts, this premier event serves as an essential platform for international buyers to connect with the world's most resilient manufacturing clusters. Industry professionals are strongly encouraged to pre-register online now at the official website ( www.fastenertaiwan.com.tw ) to secure their entry and explore the latest innovations from over 300 exhibitors.

CTA

Being the only B2B international fastener trade show in Taiwan, Fastener Taiwan showcases a comprehensive spectrum of products and services, including finished fasteners, fastener machines and materials, molds and tooling, inspection instruments, and hand tools.

Innovative and value-added solutions can be found from key participants including Sheh Fung, a leader in high-end painted screws; ZYH YIN, the primary screw supplier to IKEA; TAIWAN SHAN YIN, providing dental implants and automotive components, and SPEC, a qualified supplier for global brands like Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, Taiwan Steel Group (TSG) will present integrated solutions for the aerospace and renewable energy industries, while machinery giants like JERN YAO and CHIEN TSAI will debut energy-efficient forging and thread-rolling technologies.

International brands are increasingly drawn to Taiwan's growing markets, with exhibitors like Germany's Dörken Coatings and Achilles Seibert, Japan's Fukae Spring, and Korea's HAWERS utilizing the show to expand their global reach.

Beyond the abundant display, Fastener Taiwan features the Global Fastener Forum, where industry experts discuss industry development and analyze regional regulations and opportunities. The Procurement Policy and Market Briefing will host leaders from major European distributor associations- EFDA, BIAFD and FDS, to discuss the implications of the EU CBAM and evolving procurement standards. To offer a deeper perspective, the Site Visit program provides buyers with exclusive access to local factories to witness fastener production process firsthand, while One-on-One Sourcing Meetings offer opportunities to discuss specific enquiries.

Fastener Taiwan 2026 is more than a trade show; it is where global industry leaders gather to forge the next decade of success. We invite professionals from all sectors, especially the aerospace, semiconductor, infrastructure, medical, and construction sectors, to register for visit now ( https://reurl.cc/O6XXD9 ) to empower your business through fastening innovation.

Contatti:
Immediapress
comunicati@immediapress.it

Media Contact:
April Lin
aprillin@taitra.org.tw

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

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Fastener Taiwan 2026 Sustainable Innovation Strategic Sourcing Global Hub B2B International Fastener Trade Show Taiwan International Fastener Show
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