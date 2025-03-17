Feastables, fastest growing global chocolate brand, is becoming OU Kosher certified

Worldwide rollout of new kosher chocolate products to take place over coming months

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feastables, the global snacking company founded in 2022, by YouTube creator and influencer Jimmy Donaldson (better known as MrBeast), has completed the kosher certification process for the production of its chocolate products. The kosher certification was supervised by The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America ("Orthodox Union" or "OU"). Since February 2025, Feastables started to roll out OU Kosher certified chocolate products across stores in the US, with other countries soon to follow.

"As the fastest growing global chocolate brand, we want to ensure our products are enjoyed by as many people as possible around the world. That's why we're working hard to make sure our chocolate products meet a wide variety of religious, cultural, and dietary standards," says Alexandre Zigliara, CEO of Feastables. "Being kosher certified by the Orthodox Union, the most recognized kosher certification agency in the world, also means our consumers can be assured the highest quality of kosher certification is in place."

Based on Jewish dietary laws, kosher certified food products require high standards of safety and quality control in the preparation of ingredients and throughout the manufacturing process, including strict standards on ingredient traceability and food safety practices.

Feastables is currently working to get all products with OU labelling on shelves across all their markets. Consumers seeking kosher products are asked to check the packaging to ensure it has the OU symbol before purchasing. The rollout schedule for Feastables kosher products across different markets is as follows:

United States, Canada and Mexico: Spring 2025

Europe: Fall 2025

Australia: Fall 2025

"We are hearing so much excitement from parents and kids in our community about this news," says Rabbi Moshe Elefant COO of OU Kosher, headquartered in New York. "As Feastables enjoys rapid success and growth, we appreciate them adding kosher certification making the brand available to even more consumers. Our communities are thrilled that they can now be part of this cultural phenomenon."

"We are pleased to hear such positive feedback from the kosher community, and that we are able to make our product accessible to consumers who follow religious dietary laws and those who prefer to eat kosher for other lifestyle reasons," says Bryan Waddell, VP Marketing of Feastables.

For more information and to stay updated visit www.feastables.com

About Feastables

Feastables is a global snacking company founded in 2022, by Jimmy Donaldson (better known as MrBeast) with a clear purpose of becoming a force for good. Part of the MrBeast family, Feastables is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. www.feastables.com

About OU Kosher

As the world's largest and most widely recognized international kosher certification agency, OU Kosher certifies over one million products manufactured in 13,000 plants in 105 countries. The organization certifies two-thirds of all kosher food in the United States. OU kosher symbol appears on close to 70% of America's kosher certified foods, from the coveted Oreo to the top soda brands in the world. Over $150 billion of kosher certified products are consumed annually and continues to rise dramatically. www.oukosher.org

