circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Field Medical to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12 gennaio 2026 | 16.04
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company advancing a versatile, next-generation pulsed field ablation (PFA) platform designed to support both ventricular tachycardia (VT) and atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation, today announced that its founder, Steven Mickelsen, MD, will present at the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

The presentation will feature a company overview, including the FieldForce™ PFA platform, clinical progress in VT, the Field-PULSE AF study, and plans for the upcoming pivotal VT trial.

Field Medical's leadership team will be available for meetings during the conference. To request a meeting, please email ir@fieldmedicalinc.com.

About Field Medical® Inc.Founded in 2022, Field Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company committed to advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias. Its FieldForce™ Ablation System integrates a focal catheter design with proprietary FieldBending™ energy designed to safely deliver efficient, precise ablation with the goal of improving outcomes in ventricular and atrial arrhythmia treatment. In 2024, Field Medical earned Breakthrough Device Designation and gained entry into the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its ventricular tachycardia indication. In October 2025, the VCAS trial was published in Circulation.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or U.S.) law to investigational use.

ContactsMediaHolly Windler619.929.1275media@fieldmedicalinc.com

Investor Relationsir@fieldmedicalinc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858952/Field_Medical_FieldForce_Ablation_System.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574173/Field_Medical_Logo_Block_WhiteOnBlack_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/field-medical-to-present-at-the-44th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302658157.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Bonus mobili 2026, detrazioni e agevolazioni
News to go
Milano-Cortina, scatta il maxi piano sicurezza
Giammetti: “Valentino era molto religioso, preghiera commovente” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza