Finnish Nuclear Ship Startup SEATOM Selected for NATO's Accelerator Programme

PORVOO, Finland, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEATOM (seatomtech.com) today announced its selection in the NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) 2026 Challenge Programme Cohort.

SEATOM's solution, an affordable modular micro nuclear reactor system for marine and extreme environments, was chosen under NATO DIANA's Operations in Extreme Environments Challenge program, reflecting the company's commitment to developing dual-use technologies for critical defence and security challenges especially in harsh environments like the Arctic.

Over the next six months, SEATOM will participate in DIANA's Core Programme, working with the DualTech Accelerator in Turin, Italy and engaging with DIANA's extensive network of experts, mentors, and test centres across the Alliance. The programme provides access to world-class testing infrastructure, defence market expertise, and direct engagement with NATO end-users.

"This is the right time for nuclear, as national and international regulations are being reformed and public perception now favors maritime nuclear more than any other viable option out there", said Roope Marttila, cofounder & co-CEO

As part of the programme, SEATOM will receive an initial €100,000 in contractual funding, with potential access to additional funding for testing, evaluation, validation and verification (TEVV) activities. The company will also have opportunities to participate in operational experiments and exercises alongside Allied forces.

The DIANA Challenge Programme serves as a pathway for emerging technology innovators enter the defence and security sector across NATO's 32 member nations. Through the programme, SEATOM will deepen its technological readiness and strengthen its defence and dual-use offering.

SEATOM joins a cohort of innovative companies working on cutting-edge solutions in areas critical to Western defence and security. The programme kicks off on January 19, 2026, with an International Demo Day in Paris in June 2026. For more information about the 2026 NATO DIANA cohort, visit: https://www.diana.nato.int/about-diana/2026-cohort-of-companies.html

About SEATOM SEATOM is a Finland-headquartered startup building civilian / dual-use nuclear propulsion systems for the maritime industry.

Media Contact:Apoorva Prasad, SEATOM Advisor & Communications Director. Email: comms@seatomtech.com

