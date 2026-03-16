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FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR

16 marzo 2026 | 17.07
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AKRON, Ohio, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective for all shipments on or after March 23, 2026, Flexsys announced it will increase regional prices for Insoluble Sulfur products as follows:

Asia: USD $0.60/kgEurope: Euro €0.45/kgNorth America: USD $0.40/kgLatin America: USD $0.40/kg

These increases are due to soaring raw material costs, energy costs, and freight costs, driven by the current conflict in Iran and the Middle East region and its increasing impacts.

About FlexsysFlexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company that innovates and produces a range of tire additives with the purpose of enabling tire companies to improve tire performance and manufacturing productivity, while enhancing sustainability through innovation. Based in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, our global team is committed to the success of our customers.

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexsys-to-increase-prices-for-insoluble-sulfur-302714809.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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