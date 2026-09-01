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FOSSiBOT to Showcase Smart Energy and Outdoor Technology Innovations at IFA 2026

01 settembre 2026 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSSiBOT, an innovative brand focused on smart energy solutions and durable smart devices, is set to showcase its latest product lineup at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany, from September 4 to 8. At Booth H2.2-173 in Hall 2.2, FOSSiBOT will present new solutions designed to make power more accessible, intelligent, and convenient for everyday life, outdoor adventures, and emergency backup.

Among the highlights of the exhibition is the new FOSSiBOT F3000, an upgraded 2kWh-class portable power station that combines high power, efficient solar charging, and smarter energy management in a more compact design.

With a 2,048Wh capacity, 3,000W AC output, and up to 1,200W solar input, the F3000 is built to deliver reliable power for demanding applications while offering greater flexibility for home backup, RV travel, camping, and off-grid use. Its newly developed Smart ECO Mode further enhances energy efficiency by intelligently managing power sources and helping users make better use of available solar and battery power. At the same time, an optimized structural design significantly reduces the unit's weight and size, making the F3000 a more portable solution within its class.

FOSSiBOT will also introduce the FDC300, a compact portable power station designed for lightweight outdoor use. With a 288Wh capacity and a weight of approximately 2.66kg, it bridges the gap between traditional power stations and high-capacity power banks. Its bidirectional 140W USB-C fast-charging capability and built-in folding fan make it a practical companion for camping, short trips, outdoor photography, and everyday mobile power needs.

For home energy applications, FOSSiBOT will showcase the FBP1200, an intelligent balcony solar energy storage system that combines solar generation, energy storage, and AI-powered HEMS technology to help households use solar energy more efficiently.

Beyond energy products, visitors can also explore FOSSiBOT's latest mobile technology, spanning rugged phones, everyday smartphones, and tablets. Featured products will include F115 Ultra and F106 Plus rugged phones, the S7 smartphone and C17 series of smartphones, the Tab13 tablet, and DT3 and DT5 rugged tablets, offering a glimpse into FOSSiBOT's diverse product portfolio for outdoor, professional, and everyday use.

FOSSiBOT warmly welcomes media, partners, industry professionals, and visitors to experience its latest innovations firsthand at IFA 2026, Hall 2.2, Booth H2.2-173.

IFA 2026September 4–8, 2026Berlin, GermanyFOSSiBOT — Hall 2.2, Booth H2.2-173

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