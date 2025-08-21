GEEKOM Unveils A9 Max Mini PC with Ryzen AI 9 HX370 and Cutting-edge AI Capabilities

TAIPEI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a world-renowned tech company in the compact computing space, has officially launched its latest flagship mini PC, the GEEKOM A9 Max, setting a new benchmark for design, performance, AI, and connectivity in the small form factor PC market.

At the heart of the A9 Max lies the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370, one of AMD's most advanced mobile processors to date. Built on the cutting-edge Zen 5 architecture, the HX370 chip integrates a dedicated Ryzen AI engine and supports 80 TOPS of total AI performance, enabling real-time AI workloads such as intelligent noise cancellation, facial recognition, and accelerated content creation. This chip marks a significant leap in on-device AI processing, making the A9 Max ideal for developers, creators, and professionals seeking cutting-edge AI performance without relying on cloud services.

Complementing the CPU and NPU is the new Radeon 890M iGPU, which delivers stunning graphics performance for gaming, 3D rendering, and video editing. With RDNA 3.5 architecture, the 890M rivals entry-level discrete GPUs, offering smooth 1080p gaming and hardware-accelerated ray tracing—all within a sleek metallic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand.

The A9 Max also comes with dual PCIe4.0*4 SSD slots, allowing users to configure ultra-fast storage arrays for demanding workflows. Paired with 32GB dual-channel DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM, the system ensures lightning-fast data access and multitasking capabilities, making it a powerhouse for both productivity and entertainment.

Connectivity is another standout feature. Dual USB4 ports enable high-speed data transfer, external GPU support, and up to 8K display output, while dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi 7 ensure ultra-low latency and multi-gigabit speeds across both wired and wireless connections – ideal for streaming, gaming, and remote collaboration.

This A9 Max's premium metallic chassis also offers exceptional resilience while adding a touch of sleek sophistication to any environment, elevating your workspace from ordinary to extraordinary with its aura of quality and elegance.

With its potent combination of AI and graphical prowess, the A9 Max is designed for gamers requiring high frame rates and content creators needing AI acceleration. It's now available globally through GEEKOM's official website and Amazon Store. For just $999, you'll receive a fully equipped unit featuring 32GB of blazing-fast DDR5 RAM, a spacious 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and premium after-sales support—including a 3-year limited warranty and 24/7 online assistance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748562/image_5019393_9455882.jpg

