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Global Copper Foil Leader Londian Wason Officially Lists on the New York Stock Exchange Today

13 agosto 2026 | 14.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONDIAN WASON NEW ENERGY TECH INC. ("Londian Wason" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of electrolytic copper foil, today completed its official listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "FOIL". Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Huatai Securities (USA), Inc., CMB International Capital Limited, US Tiger Securities, Inc., Fortune Securities, BOCOM International, and VC Brokerage Limited acted as underwriters for this initial public offering (IPO), and offered a total of approximately 4.3 million American Depositary Shares ("ADS") at US$22.00 per ADS. On its debut trading day, the stock opened at $26.00 per share, representing an 18.18% increase from the IPO offering price.

Copper foil is a key material and component used extensively in batteries, copper clad laminate (CCL) and PCB applications. The company was the world's largest supplier of lithium-ion battery ("LiB") copper foil in terms of sales volume in 2025. As a leader in the global electrolytic copper foil market, Londian Wason has established a high-quality and diversified global customer base, serving top global manufacturers for batteries, CCL and PCB. Including LG Energy Solution, CATL, SK On, Samsung SDI, ATL, and Panasonic Industrial Materials.

Londian Wason is a manufacturer with a full-stack product coverage to different applications, including ultra-thin battery copper foil and PCB foil ranging from HTE to HVLP specifications.

Londian Wason is the only copper foil manufacturer in the world that chose to go public in the US.

Mr. WANG Guanran, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Londian Wason: "As an industry leader, we have consistently driven the evolution of products and solutions in the copper foil industry. With the successful IPO, we look forward to continuing to advance our strategy to scale-up our key product range with our ultra-thin and high tensile performance battery foil product ranges, as well as our VLP, RTF and HVLP copper foil solutions for high-end CCL and PCB customers."

"Our listing on the NYSE is a key milestone for us. We are also extremely proud to have the ability to present ourselves to the market, a global industry leader that has its origins from China, working with strong South Korean and Japanese shareholders and clients, and launching ourselves to the global capital markets space."

Harvest Global Capital Investments Limited, Hithium Global Pte. Ltd., are cornerstone investors in Londian Wason's IPO. The net proceeds from this IPO will be primarily used for investing in global production expansion and upgrades, research and development of advanced technologies, efficient manufacturing processes, broader product portfolios and applications, and general corporate purposes.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded total revenue of RMB 4.07 billion (equivalent to US$582.4 million), representing a year-over-year surge of approximately 113.71%. The Company also swung from a net loss in the corresponding period of last year to a net profit of RMB 134.5 million (US$19.2 million) during the reporting quarter, marking a notable turnaround in profitability.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-copper-foil-leader-londian-wason-officially-lists-on-the-new-york-stock-exchange-today-302850840.html

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