Global Prune Crop and Market Update: Spring 2026

As consumer interest in healthier snacking continues to expand, global crop meets demand.

YUBA CITY, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As harvest season has completed in the Southern hemisphere, major prune producing regions are delivering mixed results, with some tightening of availability, but overall in balance with demand, according to industry experts at Sunsweet Growers Inc.

Indications are Chile has produced an average sized crop, of approximately 75,000 metric tons of dried, marketable fruit. Insiders report that sugar levels are lower than last year, and that average sizing is skewing smaller. As the crop is dried, there is a risk that premium larger sizes will prove to be in short supply due to poor dry-away. Heading into the 2026 harvest, Chile had very little inventory carry-in; while the new crop is graded, a gap in inventory is likely. Strong annual Chinese demand for both fresh and dried also continues.

Once again, Argentina harvested a smaller than expected crop on account of weather issues. This year's crop is estimated at 15,000 metric tons. Structural changes to acreage, coupled with repeated destructive weather events, have regularly pushed production to this level in recent years.

In August of 2025, California harvested a smaller crop than the previous two years and is estimated at 64,000 metric tons, on account of accumulated stress from prior year. Fortunately, the quality is outstanding with great sugar levels and excellent fruit size.

Combining the Northern and Southern hemispheres, the global inventory levels for the 25/26 cycle will tighten. In total, 25/26 global production is estimated at 193,000 metric tons, roughly 12,000 tons, or 6%, less than the 24/25 cycle and 10% less than 23/24.

Global Production 2025/26 193K Tons 2024/25 211K Tons 2023/24 210K Tons

Total production will also fall short of estimated total global consumption by about 12,000 metric tons. Producers will deliver adequate supply to avoid a supply shock, but carryover inventories will fall to historical lows and any future crop shortages will be felt acutely.

Given the tension between supply and demand, we expect firm to rising prices, particularly for the larger, premium sizes.

Despite the tighter supply outlook, consumer interest in healthier snacking continues to expand supporting sustained interest in prunes as a convenient and nutrient dense option. Healthy snacks have become part of everyday routines for many consumers, with 79% reporting they snack at least once per day and many seeking options that provide nutritional benefits such as fiber or digestive support according to Innova Market Insights' 2025 Healthy Snacks Global Report.

Sunsweet remains focused on executing its strategic priorities — delivering consumer-led innovation, building operational resilience, and building the brand across key markets.

Sunsweet, founded in 1917, has over one hundred years' experience in the food industry. Our prunes represent the largest and most successful global brand available in over 40 countries. Sunsweet is owned by a cooperative network of over 150 growers and operates manufacturing facilities in California, Pennsylvania, and Chile. For those interested in further details about Sunsweet's range of products, the company's official website offers comprehensive information.

Sources: California Prune Board, International Nut & Dried Fruit Council, Sunsweet Growers Inc.

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