Gotion Posts Industry-Leading Growth, Strengthens Global Leadership

HEFEI, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotion closed 2025 with landmark global expansion, delivering record growth and climbing industry rankings across battery and energy storage with results verified by BloombergNEF (BNEF) and SNE Research. Its energy storage business secured further prominent global recognition with consecutive selection to the BNEF Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Provider List for Q1 2026, a testament to the company's sustained excellence, stable market standing and unwavering credibility in the global energy storage supply chain, and reflecting its enduring leading presence in the global energy storage supplier landscape through consistent performance across the assessed period.

With the fastest growth rate among the world's top 10 power battery makers, Gotion posted exceptional growth in the global electric vehicle battery sector. In 2025, the company's global power battery installations hit 53.5 GWh, surging 82.5% year-on-year. Its global market share rose to 4.5%, up 1.2 percentage points year-on-year, marking a historic high growth rate in the global power battery market in 2025.

Gotion has accelerated its global expansion. Its overseas power battery installations reached 12.8 GWh, surging 76.3% year-on-year—well above the global market average. With an overseas market share of 2.8%, the company solidified its place among the world's top 7 in overseas installations.

To strengthen its global delivery capabilities, Gotion has established manufacturing bases across Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, with planned overseas capacity exceeding 100 GWh. It has also built a global service network with 99 overseas stations, providing 24/7 online response, 4-hour solution delivery and 48-hour on-site service.

Beyond electric mobility, Gotion has also secured a global leading position in critical infrastructure power solutions: ICC Sino data verified that the company ranked first globally in the base station and data center UPS battery market in 2025 with a market share exceeding 28%, and its UPS battery products feature industry-leading 6C high-rate discharge performance and a 15-year design service life.

As Gotion enters 2026, it will continue to focus on steady growth and market leadership across its core battery businesses, building on the historic achievements and strong performance indicators of 2025 to drive long-term, sustainable development in the global new energy industry.

