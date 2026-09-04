Haier Announces Global Partnership with UEFA Champions League

New brand building milestone deepens Haier's global consumer connections

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No.1 major home appliances brand, today announced a global partnership with UC3, under which Haier will become a Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League from the 2027/28 season through the 2030/31 season.

The four-year partnership, running from July 1, 2027 to June 30, 2031, grants Haier exclusive worldwide rights in the home appliances, televisions and commercial display screens categories across a range of UEFA club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.

More than a commercial sponsorship, the collaboration outlines Haier's transition from a globally recognized appliances company towards developing a deeper relationship with consumers worldwide.

"This partnership represents a key milestone in Haier's global brand strategy," said Wang Meiyan, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group. "The UEFA Champions League brings together millions of fans around the world through a shared pursuit of excellence. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring the passion and spirit of champions closer to consumers' everyday life, creating new possibilities through intelligent technologies."

"We are delighted to welcome Haier as a new global partner of the UEFA Champions League. Its international presence, ability to innovate and ambition to create increasingly relevant experiences for people make Haier an ideal partner for the competition. Together, we aim to develop new opportunities to engage fans around the world and bring them even closer to our competitions, while celebrating the emotion, excellence and sense of belonging that make European football unique," said Guy-Laurent Epstein Co-Managing Director, UC3.

From Global Recognition to Global Connection

Upon entering international markets in 1991, Haier was among the earliest Chinese companies to pursue global growth by building its own brands rather than relying on product exports. Over the decades, Haier has established a strong local presence across more than 200 countries and regions, with leading positions in over 30 markets.

This global presence is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks and 173 manufacturing centers worldwide. By combining global capabilities with local insights, Haier develops products, solutions and experiences tailored to consumers' diverse needs across markets.

This approach has driven sustained global recognition. Haier has ranked as the world's No.1 major appliances brand by retail volume for 17 consecutive years and has been recognized among the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for eight consecutive years.

Building on this track record, Haier will continue to strengthen its presence in premium markets while developing brands, products and solutions that respond to evolving consumer expectations and create new possibilities for intelligent living.

Leading Through Technology, Connecting Through Sports

Technology has long been a key driver of Haier's global development. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into products, connected scenarios and smart living ecosystems, Haier is expanding from individual product innovation towards more integrated experiences across the home.

The interconnection between technological development in everyday lives and the cultural centrality of sport provides a powerful platform for closer relationships with consumers. For more than two decades, Haier has developed a global sports partnership portfolio spanning leading football clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool Football Club, as well as major international sporting events including the Australian Open and Roland-Garros.

Over the years, Haier's sports marketing has evolved from building brand visibility to creating deeper consumer connections through global sports partnerships and locally relevant experiences. Beyond football and established international sporting events, Haier has expanded its sports portfolio across markets, including badminton, marathon running, cricket and basketball.

The partnership with UEFA club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League Finals and UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals, represents the next stage of this journey. By bringing together the passion and excellence of elite football with the possibilities of intelligent living, Haier aims to create experiences that extend beyond the stadium and become part of consumers' everyday lives.

Unveiled during IFA 2026 in Berlin, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliance exhibitions, the partnership reinforces Haier's commitment to building stronger connections with consumers worldwide. Together with the UEFA Champions League, Haier will connect the spirit of champions with intelligent living, creating new experiences for consumers and fans around the world.

ABOUT HAIER GROUP

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities". The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks and 173 manufacturing centers, achieving a global revenue of USD 59.8 billion in 2025. Haier has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 8 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has held the No.1 position in Euromonitor International Global Major Appliances Brand for 17 consecutive years. Haier has 8 listed companies, with its subsidiary Haier Smart Home named among the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

ABOUT UC3

UC3 unites European football's governing body UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC), representing more than 800 top European clubs, around a new vision for managing commercial rights to UEFA club competitions (the "UCCs"). It is the commercial entity responsible for generating revenues from the UCCs and creating value for our partners. UC3 oversees the management, sales and delivery of all commercial rights (including media, sponsorship and licensing rights) for UEFA's elite men's and women's club competitions.

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