Haier Signs Four-Year Sponsorship with Al Ahly FC, Becoming the Club's Second Main Sponsor

Haier Extends "Play with the Number Ones" Sports Strategy to Africa, Driving High-Quality Development in Egypt and Across the Continent Through Innovation and Deep Local Engagement

CAIRO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No. 1 major appliances brand for 17 consecutive years as ranked by Euromonitor International, has signed a four-year sponsorship agreement with Al Ahly FC, Egypt's most iconic and successful club in African football history with a record 12 CAF Champions League titles. Under the agreement, Haier will become the club's second main sponsor, with prominent branding rights including the placement of the Haier logo on Al Ahly's official first-team jersey. The partnership extends Haier's "Play with the Number Ones" global sports strategy into Africa for the first time.

"Our partnership with Al Ahly FC goes far beyond a sponsorship agreement. It is a collaboration between two leading institutions that share a legacy of success, ambition, innovation, and excellence," said Li Dapeng, General Manager of Haier MEA Region. "Al Ahly represents passion and inspiration for millions of fans across Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East, and we are proud to become part of this remarkable journey. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen our connection with Egyptian consumers while bringing technology, sports, and smart living together under one shared vision."

Mahmoud El Khatib, president of Al Ahly FC, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Haier as one of Al Ahly's main sponsors in a partnership that reflects the club's continued ability to attract leading global brands. Haier is one of the world's most respected technology and home appliances companies, and we believe this collaboration will create significant value for both parties while supporting the club's ambitious future plans and enhancing the overall experience for Al Ahly fans."

The sponsorship aligns with Haier's ongoing expansion of manufacturing and commercial operations in Egypt. Haier Egypt Industrial Complex in 10th of Ramadan City is the company's first industrial complex in Africa, spanning over 200,000 square meters with a total investment of USD 185 million. Phase one, covering air conditioners, televisions, and washing machines, has reached a production capacity exceeding 900,000 units. A second phase focused on refrigeration, broke ground in September 2024 and is expected to launch by the end of 2026. Haier also made history as the first Chinese company in Egypt to be awarded the Golden License, positioning the company as a benchmark for international investors in the country.

Haier has achieved significant progress in the premium segment with products tailored to local needs. To cope with Egypt's intense heat, Haier has developed T3-condition compressors for stable operation at up to 53°C, inverter systems designed for the local power grid, and AI ECO models that reduce energy consumption by up to 60%. Driven by Haier, Egypt's air conditioner market is accelerating its shift toward inverter technology, with Haier holding a 35% market share in Egypt's inverter air conditioner segment. In 2024, Haier opened a brand service center in Nasr City, Cairo, offering full-category product experience and professional after-sales support. In 2026, Haier entered Massmart, South Africa's largest retail chain, further expanding its footprint across Africa.

Haier's "Play with the Number Ones" sports strategy partners the brand with leading clubs, federations, and international sporting events worldwide. In football, Haier recently announced partnerships with Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain, and collaborates with LALIGA, Liga Portugal, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. The portfolio extends beyond football to include tennis through Roland-Garros in France and cricket across South Asia. Each partnership is designed to bring smart innovation closer to consumers through the shared language of sport.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Haier unveiled its 2026 product lineup for the Egyptian market, showcasing its latest innovations across washing machines, cooling solutions, televisions, and commercial air conditioning systems.

For more information about Haier, please visit https://www.haier.com/eg/.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities." The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks, and 173 manufacturing centers, achieving a global revenue of USD 59.8 billion in 2025. Haier has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 8 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has held the No. 1 position in Euromonitor Global Major Appliances Brand for 17 consecutive years. Haier has 8 listed companies, with its subsidiary Haier Smart Home named among the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

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