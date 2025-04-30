HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY FROM MEXICO CITY IS NAMED THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW AS THE RANKING OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS IS REVEALED

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony on April 29, 2025 at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver. This was the first year that the awards ceremony was held in Canada. The annual ranking features bars from across North America, including the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Mexico City'sHandshake Speakeasy is crowned No.1 for the second year in a row as The Best Bar in North Americaand The Best Bar in Mexico, sponsored by Perrier. New York City'sSuperbueno is ranked at No.2, retaining the title of The Best Bar in Northeast USA, sponsored by Naked Malt. Mexico City'sTlecān follows at No.3.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for North America's 50 Best Bars, says: "This year's list is a testament to the relentless drive that defines the cocktail industry. Cheers to Handshake Speakeasy for excelling in the craft, hospitality and ingenuity that continues to crown them No.1."

The full list can be viewed here.

