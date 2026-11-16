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Hanwha Power Signs Turnkey FSRU Conversion Contract with Energos Infrastructure

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16 novembre 2026 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Power announced that it signed a turnkey contract on November 9 with Energos Infrastructure ("Energos"), a global LNG infrastructure company, to convert an existing LNG carrier into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

This marks Hanwha Power's second FSRU conversion contract, following its first project award in September 2025. The converted vessel will be deployed at an LNG import terminal where it will store LNG and regasify it for supply to shore.

As the turnkey contractor, Hanwha Power will oversee the entire project, including conversion engineering, equipment procurement, conversion and installation work, and commissioning. Drawing on its extensive marine engineering expertise and project management capabilities, the company aims to strengthen its competitiveness as a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning (EPIC) solutions.

The contract also includes an option to convert one additional LNG carrier into an FSRU.

Interest in FSRUs is growing as countries seek to diversify their energy supply chains. In particular, converting existing LNG carriers into FSRUs can reduce capital costs and shorten project timelines, as an additional strategy to develop LNG import infrastructure. The contract also marks a further step in Hanwha Power's efforts to expand cooperation with global LNG infrastructure operators in response to this market demand.

"Following our first FSRU conversion project award last year, we are pleased to expand our business with this latest contract," said Hoonmin Kim, Vice President and Head of the Marine Solutions Division at Hanwha Power. "By successfully delivering this project, we will further strengthen our customers' trust and continue to demonstrate our strong project execution capabilities in the global LNG infrastructure market."

Hanwha Power plans to expand its FSRU and floating storage unit (FSU) conversion business while broadening its portfolio to include clean-fuel propulsion systems and vessel energy efficiency improvements, further strengthening its position in the global marine solutions market.

About Hanwha Power

Hanwha Power established its Marine Solutions Division in 2023, providing vessel conversions, clean-fuel propulsion systems and energy efficiency solutions. Its vessel-specific engineering and project execution capabilities help customers enhance vessel value and achieve more sustainable operations.

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