Hisense Brings True-to-Life Color, Eye Comfort and Immersive Entertainment to IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, is showcasing its latest display, laser and audio innovations at IFA 2026 under the theme "Innovating a Brighter Life," bringing together vivid picture quality, viewing comfort and immersive sound for a more enjoyable home entertainment experience.

At IFA 2026, Hisense products have also been recognized across multiple categories at the IFA Innovation Awards, with the Hisense Soundbar UX1 named a Winner and the 116UXS MiniLED TV, UR8 TV, REGZA RGB Mini LED TV ZX Series and Laser Projector XR10 named Honorees.

Making its European debut, the Hisense 116UXS showcases the next evolution of RGB MiniLED powered by Chromagic 2.0 Technology. Its four-color backlight adds a dedicated cyan light source to red, green and blue, reaching 110% of BT.2020. The 116UXS has also received both Pantone Validated RGB MiniLED and Pantone Color certifications, further validating its color performance. Combined with peak brightness of 10,000 nits, the Hi-View AI Engine RGB and an Obsidian Panel, the 116UXS delivers enhanced color accuracy, contrast and depth for a true-to-life viewing experience.

The 116UXS also pairs advanced color performance with hardware-level eye comfort. Its low-blue-light solution enables comfortable extended viewing without compromising picture quality, earning TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification. Beyond the flagship, the entire 2026 RGB MiniLED lineup — including the UR9S and UR8S — has received TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, making eye-friendly display a standard across the range rather than a flagship exclusive.

Hisense and TÜV Rheinland marked the certification achievements at IFA 2026 in a joint event attended by Henk Pieters, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing & Communication, Business Stream Products, TÜV Rheinland Group, and Sonny Ming, General Manager of TV Product Marketing at Hisense Global Commercial Center.

Sonny Ming said: "This certification from TÜV Rheinland objectively validates that Hisense RGB MiniLED TVs deliver a more comfortable viewing experience. And Hisense will keep advancing display innovation to bring consumers premium picture quality that combines brilliant color with enhanced eye comfort."

This focus on viewing comfort also extends across Hisense's Laser products. The Laser Projector XR10, Laser Cinema PX4 Pro, Laser TV L9Q Pro have received TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, while the C3 series and other models further expand the lineup for immersive large-screen entertainment.

Hisense unveils world-first Field Sequential Display (FSD) tech at IFA 2026 — a breakthrough LCD architecture that eliminates color filters by presenting red, green and blue image components sequentially in the time domain, delivering significantly higher brightness, purer colors, greater energy efficiency and up to 360Hz refresh rates versus conventional LCD panels.

Beyond display and projection, Hisense is showcasing soundbars, speakers and headphones. The UX1 soundbar combines 11.2.6-channel sound, Dolby Atmos, DTS and Hi-Concerto integration with selected Hisense TVs for a seamless, immersive audiovisual experience. The Hisense HiClips open-ear true wireless earbuds weigh just 5.5g per earbud and feature a flexible design for comfortable all-day wear.

Together, these innovations showcase Hisense's vision for a more comfortable, vivid and immersive home entertainment ecosystem, making every day experiences brighter and more enjoyable.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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