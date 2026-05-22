Hisense Introduces UR8 with Natural and Real Color, Bringing Next-Generation RGB MiniLED Technology to More Homes

QINGDAO, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today introduced the UR8, an accessible RGB MiniLED TV series designed to bring next-generation display technology, natural and real color, immersive entertainment, and advanced gaming performance to more consumers worldwide.

As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to push the industry toward a new pinnacle of display technology through its latest RGB MiniLED TVs. Powered by Chromagic Technology — Hisense's proprietary optical architecture integrating a self-developed Chromagic RGB Chip, advanced Optical Design, and Color Management System — the UR8 delivers more natural and lifelike colors, covering up to 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut while maintaining high energy efficiency and reducing harmful blue light. Earlier this year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) officially recognized "RGB LED" TVs as a new category in display innovation, with Hisense playing an important role in driving and advancing the industry standard, further reinforcing RGB MiniLED as an important industry milestone and a new benchmark for premium TV experiences.

Powered by the Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor, the UR8 delivers richer, more accurate visuals that bring movies, live sports, and gaming worlds to life with greater depth and realism. Native 180Hz Game Mode ensures ultra-smooth motion and responsive performance, allowing users to stay fully immersed during high-speed action and fast-moving gameplay. Immersive 2.1.2 multi-channel surround sound tuned by Devialet further elevates the experience with cinematic audio that makes every scene feel more engaging and lifelike.

With the UR8, Hisense continues to accelerate the adoption of RGB MiniLED technology, making next-generation display innovation more accessible to consumers globally. Combining advanced picture performance, intelligent processing, and sophisticated design, the UR8 represents another major step forward in the future of premium home entertainment.

About HisenseHisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980094/UR8_18x9_TR.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-introduces-ur8-with-natural-and-real-color-bringing-next-generation-rgb-miniled-technology-to-more-homes-302775884.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.