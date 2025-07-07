Hisense Makes Home Smarter to Help Fans 'Own the Moment' During FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

QINGDAO, China, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is empowering fans to fully "Own the Moment" during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ — not just on screen, but throughout their daily lives at home. Through its latest lineup of smart living innovations, Hisense is redefining the home experience with intelligent comfort, convenience, and emotional wellbeing.

From pre-game prep to post-match relaxation, Hisense smart appliances enhance every touchpoint of daily life. The Hisense Uni Series Air Conditioner delivers clean, balanced air using the brand's TMS Comfort Control System and HI-NANO sterilization technology. Easily controlled via app or Voice Assistant, it ensures a quiet, refreshing environment — so fans can wake up clear-headed and energized for the day's big match.

In the kitchen, the PureFlat Smart Series Refrigerator acts as a central hub for modern households. Its 21-inch smart screen offers recipe suggestions, message board, and food inventory tracking. Independent cooling zones and antibacterial protection ensure food stays fresh and safe, while ConnectLife APP allows remote control of settings and alerts — giving users peace of mind and uninterrupted enjoyment.

For busy households managing work, fitness, and family, the Hisense 5i Series laundry products offers unmatched flexibility. Featuring fast cycles like a 30-minute wash for 5kg and a 29-minute dry for 1kg loads, it adapts to dynamic schedules without compromising performance. Its iJet™ deep-cleaning system improves 38% of washing efficiency, while the iPlay™ screen ensures 3.55 inches intuitive operation. The space-saving iFit™ design and the max drum make loading easier and more ergonomic.

Together, these smart home solutions reflect Hisense's vision for human-centric innovation: simplifying everyday tasks to create more room for comfort, clarity, and connection — so fans can focus on the excitement of the game, not chores.

As the world unites to celebrate the passion of football, Hisense is championing another kind of victory — the quiet triumphs of daily life. A room kept perfectly cool. A fridge that remembers for you. A load of laundry done just in time. These are the unseen assists that give families the freedom to stay present, connected, and joyful. Because for Hisense, technology is not just about performance — it's about empowering people to live better, feel more, and truly own the moment, on and off the field.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

